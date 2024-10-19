Inside The Kings

Kings Sign Son of NBA Hall of Famer for G League

The Sacramento Kings are bringing in Shareef O'Neal to add to their G League firepower.

Logan Struck

Feb 26, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Shareef O'Neal (24) looks on during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Sacramento Kings have been making moves ahead of the regular season, but some of the most significant have revolved around their G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.

CBS Sacramento's Jake Gadon reports that the Kings have signed Shareef O'Neal, to waive him and have him join the G League squad Stockton for the upcoming season.

Shareef, son of four-time NBA Champion and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has gone through a ton of adversity to get to this point of his NBA career.

During his freshman year at LSU, O'Neal underwent open-heart surgery to correct a heart defect called anomalous coronary artery, and would not return to the court for another year.

Shareef went on to spend a year at UCLA and two at LSU, averaging 2.6 points and 3.0 rebounds through 36 total games played in three seasons.

The 6-foot-10, 24-year-old forward spent a year with G League Ignite, averaging 5.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game on 53.2 percent shooting from the field.

O'Neal was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and a top 50 player in the country, with a very high ceiling and untapped potential. With so much more room to grow and improve, it makes complete sense for the Kings to take a flyer on him.

O'Neal could give the Kings a spark in Stockton alongside a very talented roster of young studs. The move also gives Shaq a reason to support the Kings' franchise, as receiving love from a high-profile NBA presence like that could elevate the program.

