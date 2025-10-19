Kings' Signing Russell Westbrook Could Make Sense Months From Now
The Sacramento Kings signed former MVP Russell Westbrook, and for many, the reaction was the same. Why another guard? Why not a wing or someone younger?
If there's one thing the Kings didn't need, it was another guard. They already had Dennis Schröder, Zach LaVine, Keon Ellis, Malik Monk, and Devin Carter, and even DeMar DeRozan is on the smaller side for a small forward in today's NBA.
So bringing in Westbrook is great from a talent perspective, but it makes the roster even more unbalanced as he's yet another guard that first-year head coach Doug Christie will have to work into the rotation.
Yes, the Kings still needed help at the back up point guard position, even with Monk still on the roster, but it's a head-scratching move. With all of that said, though, that's with the roster as currently constructed.
There is no guarantee that the team will look the same in a few months following the trade deadline. The two names that were floated the most in trade rumors this offseason were Monk and Carter, two of the guards that are clogging up the minutes in the back court (well, maybe not Carter at the moment, but you get the picture).
If Scott Perry does move on from either Monk or Carter sometime this season, they'll need someone to fill in their roles. For Monk especially, that's a big role to step into, and one that the front office seemed ready to shift from Monk to Westbrook this season. It wouldn't be surprising if that scenario still happens, just somewhere down the line this season.
And rumblings around Carter are already picking up as the season approaches this week. It wouldn't be a surprise for the two guards to be moved for more front-court help at some point during the season.
Even if you were to take Monk and Carter completely off the team for a hypothetical, the Kings would be left with a balanced roster that could go 10-deep, like Doug Christie has talked about wanting to do this season.
PG: Dennis Schöder, Russell Westbrook
SG: Zach LaVine, Keon Ellis
SF: DeMar DeRozan, Nique Clifford, Doug McDermott
PF: Keegan Murray, Isaac Jones, Dario Saric
C: Domantas Sabonis, Drew Eubanks, Maxime Raynaud
With that in mind, it makes sense that Westbrook was such a high target on Perry's list. He filled a position of need at the point guard position, and in his 18th season, he's still a productive basketball player. But he also brings all the qualities that Perry is looking to instill during his first year with the franchise.
The move also gives the Kings a lot of flexibility on who they can send out in trades. If a team is contending and calls on the availability of Schröder, having someone like Westbrook who could fill in would allow for Perry and the front office to explore that option.
While bringing in Westbrook seems redundant, it actually opens up a lot of possibilities for the deadline (and even the idea of trading Westbrook himself if everything blows up). The signing may not make sense now, but hopefully Perry has a few plans and tricks up his sleeve, and we see this roster get balanced out at some point during the season.