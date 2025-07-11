Kings Standout Reacts to Ex-Teammate's $68 Million Contract News
The Sacramento Kings have a breakout player in guard Keon Ellis, but opted not to give him a contract extension this offseason. This past season, Ellis averaged 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game with impressive 48.9/43.3/84.9 shooting splits.
Ellis quickly became Sacramento's best backcourt defender and showed glimpses of his true potential as one of the best in the NBA, all while shooting 43% from beyond the arc. The 25-year-old guard rightfully deserves to get paid accordingly, and fans are calling for the Kings to handle the situation properly so they do not lose the standout guard.
While Ellis did not get a big payday this offseason, his former teammate did. The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly granted Herb Jones a three-year, $68 million contract extension. Jones has established himself as one of the best defenders in the NBA, and now the Pelicans get to keep him around for a great price.
Via Shams Charania: "New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones has agreed to a three-year, $68 million contract extension with the franchise, Mark Bartelstein and Kieran Piller of [Priority Sports] told ESPN. Jones now has a total five years and $97M on his Pelicans deal – with player option in 2029-30."
Ellis and Jones were teammates at Alabama for the 2020-21 season, before Jones entered the NBA Draft and was selected 35th overall by the Pelicans. After the big contract news, Ellis took to social media to show support for his former Crimson Tide teammate.
Via Keon Ellis: "Let me hold sum gang 😂😂 but nah this major 💯💪🏾"
Unfortunately for Ellis, he will not be reaching this type of contract anytime soon, but he should still get a nice salary bump next summer.
Before an injury-ridden 2024-25 season caused him to only play 20 games, Jones had an unbelievable 2023-24 campaign. That season, Jones averaged 11.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game with 49.8/41.8/86.7 shooting splits en route to a top-five NBA Defensive Player of the Year finish and All-Defensive First Team honors.
Ellis certainly has a long way to go to reach the heights of the Pelicans standout, but he undoubtedly can get there with his two-way talent.