Kings Star De'Aaron Fox Named NBA Player of the Week
The Sacramento Kings had a very interesting week, winning two of their four games and dealing with a handful of notable injuries. Still, star point guard De'Aaron Fox was the highlight of the entire NBA.
Sacramento played the week without standout sixth man Malik Monk, and star DeMar DeRozan injured his lower back in their blowout win over the Phoenix Suns. How does Fox respond to playing without two of Sacramento's top contributors? A franchise record 60 points.
Fox dropped 60 points in Friday's overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, becoming just the 36th player in NBA history to reach that mark. Of course, everyone was disappointed with the loss, but Fox had the most remarkable individual performance in Kings' history.
But, the week got worse when star center Domantas Sabonis was dealing with back problems of his own, sidelining him for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. On the second leg of a back-to-back and missing three of their top five scorers, how will Fox put the team on his back? An absurd 49-point outing.
De'Aaron Fox scored 109 points in the span of 26 hours. A remarkable feat, only done by Kobe Bryant and Wilt Chamberlain in the history of the league.
Rightfully so, the NBA rewarded Fox with Western Conference Player of the Week honors.
Fox averaged 40.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 2.0 steals through last week's four games, with 57.4/57.1/81.0 shooting splits. This is Fox's sixth time being named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week, trailing only Chris Webber (seven times) for the most in franchise history.
Fox knocked down nine of his 14 three-point attempts (64%) through his historic two-game stretch, showing his potential to take over the league with his improving jump shot alongside his elite slashing ability.
When Fox is looking to score and get to his spots, he is practically unstoppable, which showed in his last two outings. The Kings host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night to follow up Fox's historic performances, but now the world is watching to see what he can do.
