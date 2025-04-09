Kings Star Malik Monk Receives Huge Injury Update Before Nuggets Game
The Sacramento Kings are heading into a huge matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, looking to extend their winning streak to four games, but they received some bad news before the game.
Kings star sixth man Malik Monk left Monday's win over the Detroit Pistons after just six minutes of action, and after being ruled out for Wednesday's game against Denver, received another massive update.
ESPN's Shams Charania reports that Malik Monk will be re-evaluated in two weeks due to a left calf strain.
Shams Charania: "Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk will be re-evaluated in two weeks due to a left calf strain, sources tell ESPN. This timetable sidelines Monk – averaging a career-high 17.2 points – for rest of regular season and Play-In games."
With just three games left in the regular season, this is a brutal blow for the Kings. Monk has been one of Sacramento's most effective players, and as the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year runner-up, has proven to be one of the league's top bench sparks.
There is a strong chance Monk has played his last game of the season, which is a shame for the 27-year-old star and this playoff-hungry Kings team. Monk is averaging 17.2 points and 5.6 assists per game this season, becoming the team's lead point guard since they traded away De'Aaron Fox.
With Monk sidelined through the play-in tournament, the Kings will need their other guards to step up tremendously. Rookie guard Devin Carter should receive a huge boost, and if he can replicate the offensive firepower that he showed in college, he could become a viable bench spark in place of Monk.
The Monk-less Kings are set to host the Nuggets at 7:00 p.m. PST on Wednesday night.