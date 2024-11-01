Kings Starting 5 Ranked as the Best Lineup in the NBA
The Sacramento Kings have kicked off their 2024-25 season with two wins and two losses, but there have been many bright spots to their average start.
Sacramento's starting lineup has been phenomenal, despite many fans questioning head coach Mike Brown's decision to start Kevin Huerter over Keon Ellis or Malik Monk.
Per NBA Advanced Stats, Sacramento's starting lineup of De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis has the highest net rating (24.0) of any five-man lineup in the NBA (minimum 48 minutes played together).
The Kings rank ahead of the starting lineups of the Boston Celtics (17.6), Houston Rockets (14.5), New York Knicks (12.5), and Denver Nuggets (11.8).
Sacramento's offense has been good, with that same lineup holding the fifth-best offensive rating (121.7) of any lineup in the league, but the difference has been on the defensive side of the ball. Despite the stigma that the Kings have a poor defense, their starting five has the best defensive rating (97.7) of any five-man lineup in the league.
For reference, the only other lineup that is top-five in offensive rating and top-three in defensive rating is the Celtics' starting five, the reigning champs and common favorites to repeat.
While many fans bashed Brown's decision to start Huerter, he has exceeded expectations thus far. The offseason addition of DeMar DeRozan already seems to be paying off, as the six-time All-Star has been the perfect piece in Sacramento's lineup.
Despite what the record shows, the Kings have built a very strong lineup and will be a very serious threat in the Western Conference if they keep clicking on both sides of the ball.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!