Kings-Suns Injury Report: Kevin Durant, Devin Booker Statuses Revealed
For the final game of the 2024-25 regular season, the Sacramento Kings will host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon.
The Kings are riding a slim two-game losing streak to fall to 39-42 on the season, making it impossible to reach .500 and will fall below for the first time since the 2021-22 season. With a win, the Kings secure home-court advantage for their first-round play-in tournament matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, while the Suns have nothing to play for.
The Suns have lost eight of their last nine games to fall to 36-45 on the season, and have already been eliminated from postseason contention. With nothing left to play for, the Suns are throwing in the towel.
The Phoenix Suns have listed four players on their injury report for Sunday's game: Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Nick Richards.
Phoenix Suns:
Bradley Beal - OUT (rest)
Devin Booker - OUT (right calf soreness)
Kevin Durant - OUT (left ankle sprain)
Nick Richards - OUT (right elbow inflammation)
The Sacramento Kings have listed just two players on their injury report: Malik Monk and Jake LaRavia.
Sacramento Kings:
Malik Monk - OUT (left calf strain)
Jake LaRavia - OUT (left thumb incomplete scaphoid fracture)
The Suns will be without their entire "big three" of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal for Sunday's finale, possibly marking the end of an era in Phoenix. Many rumors have clouded Phoenix's offseason, especially the expectation that they will cut ties with Durant, especially after such an underwhelming season.
The Kings remain without star sixth man Malik Monk, who is expected to miss the remainder of the season unless the team can punch their ticket into the playoffs.
The shorthanded Suns and win-needy Kings face off in Sacramento at 12:30 p.m. PST on Sunday.