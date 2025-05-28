Kings Swap DeMar DeRozan for Young Talent in Proposed Trade With Heat
In an offseason of change, it feels almost certain at this point that the Sacramento Kings and DeMar DeRozan are going to part ways. The Kings don't have a clear avenue to improving the roster with their current contract situations, but DeRozan is easily one of the most movable players thanks to his continued high level of play and reasonable contract.
It's been reported that the Miami Heat have interest in the six-time All-Star. After trading Jimmy Butler last season, the Heat were left with a lack of a scoring punch from the wing position. While they went on a run to make the playoffs, they were unable to hang with the Cleveland Cavaliers, getting swept in the first round.
DeRozan and Butler don't have the exact same skill set, but they both have the ability to go get a bucket when needed, and neither relies heavily on the three. DeRozan isn't close to the defender that Butler is, but pairing him with Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware should fare much better than Domantas Sabonis in terms of defense.
For the Kings, they are in need of a point guard and wings, and in this theoretical trade, receive both in return for the future hall of famer.
Sacramento Kings Receive: Terry Rozier, Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Miami Heat Receive: DeMar DeRozan
While Terry Rozier isn't the most exciting name of the possible point guard options, he's a reasonable target that could fill in as a stop-gap point guard for Sacramento while new GM Scott Perry reshapes the roster.
Rozier is coming off of a down year in which he averaged 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 39.1% shooting from the field and 29.5% from beyond the arc. Both of those percentages are below his career averages of 41.8% and 36.1%, and Rozier doesn't offer much on the defensive end.
But one of the main perks of taking on Rozier is that he's on a $26.6 million expiring contract. That will make him a more valuable asset at the trade deadline, or at worst, free up cap space for the Kings next offseason.
The main prize in the trade for the Kings, though, would be Jaime Jaquez Jr.
While the Kings need a point guard, they arguably need wing depth even more. For years, they've lacked playable wings next to and behind Keegan Murray. Jaquez is listed as 6-foot-6, but has a 6-foot-10 wingspan and is sneaky athletic.
In his sophomore season, Jaquez averaged 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 0.9 steals on 46.1% from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc. It was a bit of a drop from his rookie season, but it was also an odd year for everyone in Miami.
Jaquez is the type of player who can do a little bit of everything, which should pair well with Murray. And as an added bonus, the 24-year-old has two years left on his rookie deal before hitting restricted free agency.
Jaquez is the exact type of player that Perry should be looking to collect. Young wings with length and athleticism to build a future roster around. He and Rozier may not be as big of names as DeRozan, but they both fit the needs for the Kings and would immediately help balance out the roster. With another follow-up move to bring in another point guard, it could be a step in the right direction for Sacramento.