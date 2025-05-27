New Report Reveals the Miami Heat's Trade Interest in 6x NBA All-Star
The Miami Heat had another disappointing season, headlined by the intense drama surrounding Jimmy Butler before they were pressured into trading him to the Golden State Warriors. The Heat were destroyed in the first round of the playoffs and have now suffered a first-round exit in two consecutive seasons.
The Heat have a solid foundation around their All-Star duo of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, especially with Hall of Fame head coach Erik Spoelstra still running the show.
Now, this offseason, the Heat are expected to be looking to make some significant changes.
ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that the Heat are expected to target Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan on the trade market this summer.
"The Miami Heat are expected to be buyers this offseason and seek to make immediate upgrades around Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, sources said. Pat Riley is always aggressive on the summer trade market, and he will be involved in any conversations about All-Star players hitting the market. It is highly unlikely that all three of Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier, and Andrew Wiggins begin the 2025-26 season on Miami's roster," Siegel wrote.
"DeMar DeRozan is once again viewed by other teams as a potential target for Riley and the Heat."
DeRozan, 35, played just one season with the Kings before trade rumors began to swirl. In his debut season in Sacramento, the six-time NBA All-Star averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game with 47.7/32.8/85.7 shooting splits.
The 16-year veteran is certainly past his prime, but has shown plenty of times this season that he has some gas left in the tank. The Heat are not the type of franchise to take any years off, so if they are trying to compete as early as next year, a proven veteran scorer like DeRozan could be a great addition alongside Herro and Adebayo.
The Kings are reportedly gearing up to explore trade options for DeRozan this offseason, and the Heat could certainly be a top suitor.
Since the Kings traded for Zach LaVine at February's deadline, it was clear that a trio of LaVine, DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis was not going to last. The Kings would be much better off if they could get off of DeRozan this summer and focus on a duo of LaVine and Sabonis, while putting all the necessary pieces around them.