Kings Swap Malik Monk for Elite Wing Defender from Pelicans
The Sacramento Kings have a lot of needs for this offseason, but two stand out as bigger priorities than the rest. They desperately need a point guard and help on the wings, and with it being reported that no one on the New Orleans Pelicans roster is untouchable, they should do whatever it takes to snag a long-term fit for their second forward spot.
There is a ton of talent on the Pelicans roster, and a number of players that would look great in a Kings uniform. I've already written about the idea of swapping DeMar DeRozan for CJ McCollum, but that feels unlikely and more of a stop-gap option compared to a long-term solution.
But a player that has been on my radar as a dream target for years is Herb Jones, who would fit perfectly next to Keegan Murray and give the Kings their best wing duo in recent memory.
Jones only played 20 games last season before sustaining a labrum tear in his right shoulder, but in those 20 games, averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and a great 1.9 steals on 43.6% shooting from the field and 30.6% from three.
The three-point shooting was a dip compared to Jones' 41.8% from the previous season, but it's easy to think that after getting healthy, that number will rise back up. Even if he doesn't top 40% again, Jones brings more than enough on defense to make up for the potential drop in shooting.
Jones is someone who ever team would likely inquire about, as every GM is constantly looking to find more wing depth, and may not come cheap. But the Kings have the draft pick assets to get the job done if they're willing to part with them. Picks along wit a fan favorite may just be enough to get a deal done with the Pelicans.
Sacramento Kings Receive: Herb Jones
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Malik Monk, Kings 2027 1st Round Pick, #42 2025 Pick
At first glance, this deal feels heavily skewed in favor of the Pelicans. Monk and Jones are comparable in overall talent, but Jones brings one thing that Monk, unfortunately, just can't replicate: size.
Jones stands at 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-0 wingspan and, as previously stated, plays a highly coveted position of need around the NBA. Monk is unique and incredibly gifted as both a scorer and facilitator, but he's no elite wing defender.
I's not every day that a perennial All-Defense level wing defender hits the trade market, and the Kings should do whatever it takes to jump on the chance to bring him in if New Orleans truly wants to make a move. I still question why they would trade Jones, but with Trey Murphy III breaking out last season, they could choose to build around him and Zion Williamson, and pair them with a scorer/facilitator in Monk.
Losing Monk would hurt for Sacramento, but they have a surplus of talent at the shooting guard position. Rather than come into next season with too many overlapping two-guards, they could be better off moving one of them, with Monk likely holding the most value.
For the Kings, bringing in Jones would also reunite him with his college teammate from Alabama, Keon Ellis. The two could reunite to form one of the most fearsome defensive duos in the NBA. If the Kings truly want to lean into the defensive side of the ball, a trio of Ellis, Jones, and Murray would almost automatically bring the Kings up the defensive ranks.