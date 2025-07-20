Kings Swap Rising Star for $90 Million Forward in NBA Trade Idea
The Sacramento Kings made a strong move by hiring Scott Perry to be their new general manager, and it is no secret that he has been looking to change things up. Perry has, at the minimum, explored trade interest in nearly every player on his roster, testing the market to see where his new franchise and players stand.
However, it is mid-July, and the Kings have not made any significant moves, outside of acquiring veteran point guard Dennis Schroder in a sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons. Now, if Perry and the Kings are looking to make a splash before the 2025-26 season starts, there is still time.
The Kings were likely looking to move on from one of their stars in DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, or Domantas Sabonis, especially to clean up their books a bit, but it seems like a challenge to convince another team to take them on.
However, the Kings have one player who is likely a very attractive asset to opposing teams: Keegan Murray. The 24-year-old forward was the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and through his first three years in the league, has turned into a defensive force with a smooth shooting stroke.
Of course, the Kings would be ignorant to trade away Murray, one of their only promising young pieces, but there are likely some potential deals that could entice them.
Jackson Caudell and Rohan Raman of the Atlanta Hawks on SI recently proposed a trade that sends Keegan Murray to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Atlanta Hawks Receive: Dean Wade
Sacramento Kings Receive: De'Andre Hunter, Vit Krejci, unprotected 2030 first-round pick swap (via CLE), unprotected 2031 first-round pick (via CLE)
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Keegan Murray
Hunter, 27, was sent to the Cavaliers at the trade deadline this past season from the Atlanta Hawks. Hunter averaged 17.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game last season with 47.0/40.5/84.6 shooting splits, finishing fourth in Rookie of the Year voting, but the Cavaliers could be looking for another option.
Hunter, a six-year veteran, is a more proven player on both sides of the floor than Murray at this point in their careers, but the Kings forward could undoubtedly surpass him in both areas sooner rather than later. Hunter is entering the third season of a four-year, $90 million contract, while Murray is set for an extension, which will likely be worth even more.
The Kings would be much better off committing to Murray long-term and digging deep into their pockets than giving up on him too early by trading him away, making this deal a "no" for Sacramento.
Even by acquiring a pick swap and unprotected future first-rounder, swapping Murray for Hunter would not be a great deal for the Kings. If Sacramento is committed to building toward the future, because they are in no position to compete now, they need to hold on to Murray, unless an irresistible deal ever comes up.
While it is not bad to explore trade options for Murray, Scott Perry and the Kings are unlikely to part ways with the young forward.