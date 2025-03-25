Kings Three-Point Struggles Continue in Blowout Loss to Celtics
Like so many other teams in the league, the Sacramento Kings fell victim to the Boston Celtics three-point barrage, getting blown out 95-113 on the first night of a back-to-back.
While many teams struggle to keep up with the Celtics three-point shooting, the scoring margin from deep has been a problem for the Kings all season and isn't singular to Boston's high volume from distance.
The Kings had the deadly combination once again of not being able to hit their looks from deep, finishing 8-of-24 (33.3%) from beyond the arc, and weren't able to slow down the Celtics, who shot 19-of-50 (38%).
Doug Christie has stated that he wants more attempts from three for the Kings, but we've yet to see that come to fruition. Tonight encapsulated the Kings struggles all season. They outscored Boston 48-40 in the paint, won the second chance battle 11-7, and had more fastbreak points at 7-5, but none of it mattered with a 33-point disadvantage from three.
While the Celtics roster is filled with tough shot makers, they got good looks throughout the night against Sacramento and used a balanced approach on offense to take down the Kings. Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 25 points before exiting with an ankle injury, but five Boston players scored in double-digits, including Payton Pritchard's 22 points off the bench.
The Kings had all five starters score in double-digits, but the offense looked clunky throughout the contest. Sacramento finished the night with just 23 assists and 14 turnovers as they struggled with the Celtics length and athleticism.
Domantas Sabonis had a strong performance in his first game back from his ankle injury, finishing with 16 points and 17 rebounds, but only had one assist; a uncharactericly low number for the big man.
It just feels like something is off for the Kings. Some games they look great and everything clicks, but they get stuck in offensive ruts that are hard to come back from against any team, let alone the defending champions.
With just eleven games left in the regular season, that might just be how the Kings stumble to the finish line. The road to the postseason doesn't get any easier as the Western Conference leading Oklahoma City Thunder come to town tomorrow night in one of the challenging back-to-backs imaginable.
