Kings vs. Timberwolves: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch
The Sacramento Kings are opening their 2024-25 campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and while it is only the first game of the season, it feels like there is a lot at stake.
Last season, the Kings and Wolves were on opposite sides of the Western Conference, as Sacramento missed out on the postseason and Minnesota trucked their way to the Conference Finals.
Sacramento's offseason addition of DeMar DeRozan and Minnesota's recent acquisition of Julius Randle have given both of these franchises high expectations.
The Kings have an expected starting lineup of De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis, giving them a slightly different look than we saw last year.
The Timberwolves starting lineup in Tuesday's season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Lakers was Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert.
Both squads are led by electric star guards in Fox and Edwards with dominant big men down low in Sabonis and Gobert. It will certainly be a physical matchup, but it should not be anything less than an exciting playoff atmosphere.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Sacramento Kings season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves:
Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Date/Time: Thursday, October 24 at 7 PM PT
- Where: Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA
- Television: NBC Sports California (home), FanDuel Sports Network North (away)
- Streaming: NBA League Pass
- Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
- Betting: SAC +1, ML -102 (via Fanduel Sportsbook)
- Notable SAC Player Props:
De'Aaron Fox: o/u 23.5 PTS, 4.5 AST
DeMar DeRozan: o/u 19.5 PTS, 4.5 AST
Domantas Sabonis: o/u 16.5 PTS, 12.5 REB, 6.5 AST
- Notable MIN Player Props:
Anthony Edwards: o/u 25.5 PTS, 5.5 AST
Julius Randle: o/u 18.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 4.5 AST
Rudy Gobert: o/u 11.5 PTS, 13.5 REB
- Injury Report (click here)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
