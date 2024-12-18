Kings' Top Three Trade Targets Revealed by NBA Analyst
The Sacramento Kings are playing better basketball recently after getting off to a rough start to the new NBA season. Still sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference, the Kings have some work to do to make a playoff push.
Stars like De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan have done their jobs this season. The Kings' "big three" has averaged 70.2 points per game, fueling the offense to victory 13 times this season. Looking beyond the stars, the Kings have some major question marks surrounding the rest of the squad.
Players like Kevin Huerter, Trey Lyles, and even Keegan Murray have had a slow start to the year. Poor shooting has plagued the Kings' offensive efficiency by stalling momentum.
Defensively, the Kings as a team aren't where they need to be. Greg Swartz with Bleacher Report released his thoughts on who the Kings' top three trade targets are, with each one being a defensive-minded player.
Swartz thinks Sacramento should aim for guard Marcus Smart, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, or center Robert Williams III.
Defense has once again plagued a Sacramento Kings team that boasts a lethal scoring attack. Finding rotation players who don't need the ball on offense but can defend at a high level should be the goal.- Greg Swartz, B/R
Smart, who currently plays for the Memphis Grizzlies, won the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award with the Boston Celtics after the 2021-22 season. As an 11-year veteran, Smart brings a defensive tenacity the Kings are missing aside from players like Keon Ellis.
"Smart is technically a guard but can defend power forwards with his size and strength," said Swartz. "He gives the Kings a reliable backup point guard to play behind De'Aaron Fox now with Malik Monk moving to a starting role."
Finney-Smith is another tenured veteran who is in his 9th season of NBA action. Currently playing for the Brooklyn Nets, Finney-Smith could be looking for an opportunity to win. Aside from guarding the perimeter well, he can shoot the ball effectively.
Finney-Smith (10.6 points, 43.2 percent from three) would be the perfect wing between the stars on this roster.- Greg Swartz, B/R
Williams has been regarded as one of the best rim protectors in the league. Currently on the Portland Trail Blazers' roster, Williams could also look for a move to a better team. Williams has averaged 2.6 steals + blocks combined per game this season in only eight games played.
Finding the right backup center has been an issue for Sacramento. If the Kings want to bolster their frontcourt, Williams could be the answer.
