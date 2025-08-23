Kings Urged to Trade Away Recent NBA Lottery Pick
The Sacramento Kings have had a 2025 NBA offseason filled with different rumors, whether it be about their interest in free agent Russell Westbrook or a potential sign-and-trade for Jonathan Kuminga.
When the Kings were reportedly in talks to acquire Kuminga from the Golden State Warriors, they were surprisingly willing to part ways with one of their former lottery draft picks.
At one point in sign-and-trade conversations with the Warriors, the Kings were reportedly offering Devin Carter, Dario Saric, and a protected first-round pick to pry Kuminga from Golden State, but the rival franchise expectedly declined.
Devin Carter on the trade block?
The Kings have undoubtedly been shopping 23-year-old guard Devin Carter in trade talks, despite just drafting him 13th overall last offseason. However, the Kings have a brand-new front office built around new general manager Scott Perry, and Carter likely would not have been his choice in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Kings were certainly hoping that they could bring in Kuminga by giving up Carter, but the Warriors made it clear that they had no interest in the rising sophomore guard, who is older than the Warriors' four-year veteran.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley recently named four 23-and-under NBA players who "need a trade," and put Sacramento's Carter in that category.
"Carter's rookie season was sidetracked by injury, and he never seemed to find his footing following that delayed start," Buckley wrote. "...It was a rocky start, sure, but nothing that seemed too jarring. Except Sacramento maybe saw things differently. Not long after Carter's rookie run came to a close, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported the Kings had 'gauged the trade market' on Carter."
Carter had to undergo shoulder surgery heading into his rookie campaign, but even after making his NBA debut, he was not great. Through 36 appearances, Carter averaged 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.6 steals in 11.0 minutes per game with 37.0/29.5/59.1 shooting splits.
"This apparent lack of internal belief—which notably followed a change in front office decision-makers—should've been a warning sign to Carter. Between that, the signing of Dennis Schröder and the continued presences of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk, there's no shortage of reasons for Carter to worry about his opportunities and touches going forward," Buckley continued.
The Kings have far too many mouths to feed, including new rookie Nique Clifford and veteran addition Dennis Schroder, so Carter simply will not get as much opportunity next season as he probably should. The Kings need Carter to have chances to make mistakes and grow, but with their loaded backcourt, there is not much opportunity there.
Should the Kings look to trade Carter?
The Kings have minimal reasons to hang onto Carter, especially if he is not going to get legitimate on-court opportunities, but his trade value is nothing to get excited about either. Since Carter is so unproven, there are not many teams that would be willing to take a chance on him by giving up valuable enough assets to make it worth it for Sacramento.
If the right offer presents itself, the Kings should undoubtedly be willing to part with the 23-year-old guard, but there is no reason to force a trade just to get him off the roster.