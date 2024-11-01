Kings vs. Hawks Game Preview: By The Numbers

#'Z for Nerds - Kings vs. Hawks

I added boxes and numbers to help locate what stands out to me!



1. Hawks 3rd worst Def Rating in the league

2. Hawks Opp 3PA, 3PM, 3P% all league worst

3. Take care of the ball and win the Pts Off TOs

4. Don't foul, Hawks 2nd in NBA with 34 FTAs pic.twitter.com/iGMaUZBK9H