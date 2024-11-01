Kings vs. Hawks Game Preview: By The Numbers
After two days off, the Sacramento Kings return to action to take on the 2-3 Atlanta Hawks. Star point guard Trae Young is putting up absurd numbers to start the year with 28.2 points, 11.6 assists, and 5.2 rebounds, but the Hawks are facing a slew of injuries.
Game Details: 4:30 pm PT, Tuesday, November 1st @ Atlanta Hawks, Full Preview Numbers Below
The Hawks are one of the worst defensive teams in the league, boasting the third-worst defensive rating of 118.6. They are the worst team in the league defending the three, allowing a league-high in attempts – 43.2, makes – 18.2, and percentage – 42.1 percent.
The Kings’ volume from beyond the arc is slightly down, but they could feast beyond the arc tonight against the Hawks’ porous three-point defense.
The Hawks do have one defensive trait the Kings will have to be ready for. They get 10.4 steals per game, fourth most in the league, and 18.8 points off turnovers, ninth most. It’s an area that the Kings have also excelled in this year, with the sixth most steals and fourth most points off turnovers in the NBA.
That officially makes points off turnovers the swing stat of the game. Sacramento will have to take care of the ball to keep the Hawks’ one defensive upside at bay.
While Trae Young has put up incredible numbers to start the year, he’s doing so inefficiently. He’s shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 30 percent from deep. Most of his damage is coming from the free throw line.
With 10.6 free throw attempts per game and a 90.6 percent clip at the line, it will be key to keep him off the line as much as possible tonight.
