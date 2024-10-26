Kings vs. Lakers: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch
The Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers are set to tip off on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena. While it is early in the season, any Pacific Division matchup is vital, and every divisional game on the West Coast seems to be ultra-competitive.
The Lakers are on the second leg of a back-to-back, playing their third game in the same span that the Kings have played just two. Early in the season, back-to-backs do not seem to matter as much with everyone's legs still fresh off a long summer, but in theory, Sacramento has a clear rest advantage.
The Kings fell flat in their season opener on Thursday, while the Lakers have shot out of the gate to win their first two by seven points each.
JJ Redick has taken over the Lakers bench and has already looked like one of the best young coaches in the league. Redick has emphasized the use of star big man Anthony Davis in their offense, as Davis has scored 36 and 35 points, respectively, in their first two matchups.
Sacramento's addition of DeMar DeRozan had fans ecstatic in the season opener, dropping 26 points in the loss. Both Californian squads have high expectations for the 2024-25 season, so this early-season battle should be a good one.
The Kings have beaten the Lakers in five straight matchups and eight of the last nine. While recent history suggests Sacramento has an advantage, you never know what will happen.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Kings' Pacific Division battle with the Lakers.
Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Date/Time: Saturday, October 26 at 7:30 PM PT
- Where: Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA
- Television: NBA TV, SportsNet LA (home), NBCS-CA (away)
- Streaming: NBA League Pass, Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Listen: SiriusXM, ESPN LA 710
- Betting: Kings +2, ML +104 (via Fanduel Sportsbook)
- Notable SAC Player Props:
De'Aaron Fox: o/u 23.5 PTS, 5.5 AST
DeMar DeRozan: o/u 20.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.5 AST
Domantas Sabonis: o/u 17.5 PTS, 12.5 REB, 6.5 AST
Keegan Murray: o/u 15.5 PTS, 5.5 REB
- Notable LAL Player Props:
LeBron James: o/u 23.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 7.5 AST
Anthony Davis: o/u 25.5 PTS, 12.5 REB
Austin Reaves: o/u 16.5 PTS, 5.5 AST
- Injury Report (click here)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
