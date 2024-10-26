Kings-Lakers Injury Report Revealed For Division Matchup
After falling in their 2024-25 season opener, the Sacramento Kings are looking to bounce back on the road against an in-state foe, the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers are on the second leg of a back-to-back, taking down the Phoenix Suns 123-116 in another Pacific Division battle on Friday night.
Los Angeles' big man Anthony Davis has been on a tear through two games, averaging 35.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per contest, but Kings big man Domantas Sabonis tends to get the best of him, beating Davis in all ten of their career matchups.
Despite coming off a loss, there is much optimism around the new-look Kings and the offseason addition of six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, who dropped 26 points in his Sacramento debut.
As the Kings look to bounce back and the Lakers attempt to continue their early-season winning streak, each team has released their Injury Reports ahead of Saturday's matchup:
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Orlando Robinson - OUT (knee)
Los Angeles Lakers:
Jalen Hood-Schifino - QUESTIONABLE (illness)
Christian Koloko - OUT (reconditioning)
Cam Reddish - QUESTIONABLE (personal)
Jarred Vanderbilt - OUT (foot)
Christian Wood - OUT (knee)
in Thursday's season opener, the Kings were healthier than they were throughout the entire training camp and preseason, getting Kevin Huerter and Trey Lyles back on the court for the first time.
While neither Huerter nor Lyles made much of an impact in the box score in Thursday's loss, the Kings have a clear depth issue that the two key pieces help tremendously. The Kings are still figuring out their rotation now that most pieces are healthy, so we could see something entirely different in Saturday's marquee matchup.
The Kings and Lakers tip off at 7:30 PM PT on NBA TV.
