Kings Want to Pair Russell Westbrook With $78 Million Guard: Report
The Sacramento Kings may be signaling a shift in how they view Malik Monk, but the summer trade chatter tells a more complex story. According to the latest Stein Line, the Kings are no longer involved in active plans to trade Monk because of the impression the veteran guard has made on the city and franchise, and for his acceptance of his role on the team.
While the franchise may no longer be engaged in such talks, the team has explored several trade scenarios involving Monk throughout the offseason. At this point, the lack of a deal for Monk says as much about Monk’s perceived trade value around the league as it does about Sacramento’s intentions and how satisfied they may be with keeping Monk.
Monk’s blend of scoring and playmaking gives Sacramento flexibility in the backcourt on the second unit, and he has embraced his role in a way that has endeared him to both teammates and fans. By most accounts, Doug Christie and the coaching staff view Monk as a positive influence on and off the floor.
Yet reporting from around the league this summer makes clear that Sacramento has tested Monk’s value on the trade market. Thus far, the return hasn’t matched the team’s expectations. For all his production, Monk has not generated significant traction in trade discussions. That leaves the Kings in a position where keeping him may be less a deliberate strategy than a product of limited external interest.
Meanwhile, the Kings have kept an eye on Russell Westbrook, who remains unsigned after spending last season with the Denver Nuggets. At 36, Westbrook is no longer the player he once was, and Sacramento appears to be one of the few teams willing to consider him. Stein’s report indicates that the Kings have explored ways of opening a backcourt spot for Westbrook via means that do not involve trading Monk.
Sacramento could still welcome Westbrook as a complementary piece, but seems unwilling to force the fit by shipping out one of their most consistent guards. The Kings may be of the belief that Westbrook could provide veteran leadership, tempo, and toughness off the bench at minimal cost at this stage in his career, but may no longer be keen to trade Monk to make the acquisition.
The bigger question is whether Sacramento represents Westbrook’s only path back into the NBA. With no other franchises linked to him at this point, the Kings might be his last chance to extend his career beyond the 2025-2026 season.
That dynamic puts Sacramento in an unusual spot: they could have the leverage to bring in a former MVP on team-friendly terms, but only if they believe he can still contribute meaningfully to their playoff ambitions.
For now, the takeaway is that Monk is staying put. Not because Sacramento hasn’t thought about moving him, but because there appears to be no real market for him. And Westbrook, if he does land in Sacramento, will do so as a low-risk addition rather than the centerpiece of a roster shake-up.