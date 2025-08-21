Kings, Warriors Among Potential Landing Spots for 3x NBA All-Star
The Sacramento Kings have had an interesting 2025 NBA offseason, with their biggest move being a sign-and-trade to acquire Dennis Schroder, but there have been expectations of more moves to come.
The Kings have been linked to players like Jonathan Kuminga, Russell Westbrook, and Ben Simmons as general manager Scott Perry and their new-look front office continue to look for roster changes.
The most likely addition of those three seems to be Westbrook, whom the Kings have been noted as the only team interested in, but the other two options are very intriguing as well.
Ben Simmons landing spots
Simmons, 29, is still sitting in unrestricted free agency after an 18-game tenure with the LA Clippers, and he has commonly been linked to the Kings and New York Knicks, among other teams.
"Knicks and Kings are known suitors for Simmons. Celtics have obviously been in that mix as well," NBA insider Brett Siegel reported. "I wouldn't be shocked if Simmons is holding out to see if any of these other situations create an opening for him — teams like Golden State, Atlanta, and Cleveland."
The Kings seem like an outlier for Simmons, as they are the only team that has reportedly shown interest that is not a competitor. Simmons is one of the top free agents still available, but there has been no real indicator of where he will end up.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus named four teams that should be looking to sign Simmons, noting the Kings, Knicks, Golden State Warriors, and Minnesota Timberwolves.
"Additionally, the Kings need defensive help alongside Sabonis, who is an elite big-man scorer but not a rim protector," Pincus wrote. "Simmons may not space the floor well, but he would provide a lot of what the team doesn't have in size, toughness and playmaking ability.
The Warriors are another notable team that could be looking to sign the defensive-minded veteran, as the 29-year-old forward draws a comparison to Draymond Green.
"Simmons is similar in many ways to Draymond Green. Neither has earned their contracts through individual scoring, but through defense and playmaking," Pincus continued. "...Simmons wouldn't fit alongside Green, but could be a valuable reserve behind him, so that the team doesn't need to alter its style of play. Green is willing to take the outside shot, make or miss, the one glaring difference between the two."
Simmons is well past his prime as an NBA All-Star, but as a 6-foot-10 point guard with high-level defensive and playmaking skills, he will always be an intriguing option for teams looking for a spark.