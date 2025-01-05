Inside The Kings

Kings-Warriors Matchup of the Game: Domantas Sabonis vs. Draymond Green

Domantas Sabonis and Draymond Green face off in what will likely a physical matchup between the Kings and Warriors.

Will Zimmerle

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) looks to pass the ball next to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the first quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Sacramento Kings (16-19) and Golden State Warriors (18-16) face off as both teams are back on the upswing. After losing six straight games, the Kings have won three in a row, and after a 1-6 stretch, the Warriors have won three of their last four.

With De'Aaron Fox doubtful and Stephen Curry questionable, that shifts the matchup of the game to the bigs; Domantas Sabonis vs. Draymond Green.

Season stats:

Domantas Sabonis: 20.5 PTS | 13.7 REB | 6.1 AST | 0.8 STL | 0.4 BLK | 59.3 FG% | 42.9 3P%

Draymond Green: 8.7 PTS | 6.1 REB | 5.6 AST | 1.1 STL | 1.1 BLK | 42.1 FG% | 37.6 3P%

This matchup will always have a little extra juice to it after the 2022-23 first-round playoff series. Sabonis may not be guarded initially by Green, with Trayce Jackson-Davis also a possible defensive candidate for the assignment, but Green will have time either with rotations or switches.

One of the biggest things to look for in the matchup is how much the Warriors let Sabonis take the outside shot. In the playoff series, they left him open from mid-range and three, but Sabonis is shooting 42.9% from deep this year.

Sabonis is coming off a game in which he shot 3-of-6 from downtown, so the confidence should be there if the looks are open against the Warriors.

The same can be said for Green, who is often left open from three, but between his 39.5% shooting from three last year and 37.6% this, the Kings may need to step out to contest.

Stat predictions:

Domantas Sabonis: 18 PTS, 14 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Draymond Green: 11 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

