Kings, Westbrook Likelihood Tied to Kuminga Trade
As we all wait and see what happens with the Sacramento Kings and Jonathan Kuminga, it's important to remember that Scott Perry still has other moves up his sleeve that he can use to reshape the roster. That includes the Mid-Level Exception (MLE), valued at $14.1 million this offseason.
Outside of Kuminga, the player they've been connected to the most throughout the offseason is former MVP Russell Westbrook, who remains available in the later stages of free agency.
While the Kings still have the availability to sign Westbrook, bringing him in with the roster as is still looks unlikely, given the glut of guards that Sacramento currently has.
Between newly acquired Dennis Schröder, Zach LaVine, Malik Monk, Keon Ellis, Devin Carter, and even Nique Clifford, the Kings have ample guards on the roster, but still only the one true point guard in Schröder. It makes sense that Westbrook is still on Perry's radar, but unless the Kings can make a move to adjust the roster, he just doesn't make sense.
But that's where the connection to the Kuminga trade comes in. If the Kings bring in Kuminga, it will likely be for either Monk or Carter, which would open up a spot for Westbrook. So it's not just the Warriors and their potential free agents that are getting held up in this saga, but also Westbrook and the Kings.
On The Carmichael Dave Show with Jason Ross this morning, Carmichael Dave stated that the trade would almost certainly need to happen in order for Westbrook to be brought in.
"If they're able to work this Kuminga trade out as it's presented, that means they're also going to sign Russell Westbrook. That may not be the case," Dave stated. "But it certainly is incredibly plausible. We do know this, for the Westbrook thing to happen, the Kuminga thing would almost definitely have to happen."
There's the caveat that the Kings can make a different trade to balance out the roster, but there's been no rumblings or rumors of the Kings being connected to anyone but Kuminga on the trade market at this point of the offseason.
It makes sense that the Kings are looking at this combination of moves. A roster of Schröder and Westbrook at the point guard position, LaVine and Ellis at the two, Keegan Murray and DeMar DeRozan at the three, with DeRozan potentially coming off the bench, Kuminga at the four-spot, and Domantas Sabonis at the five with either Maxime Raynaud, Drew Eubanks, or Dario Saric backing him up is a pretty balanced roster.
All the pieces may not fit perfectly together, but it at least gives everyone more defined roles and playing time that the Kings don't have right now. And it would also give them more size than they've had in years.
At this point in the offseason, the Kuminga deal feels unlikely, but it's hard to say with how quickly things can change in the NBA landscape. Just know that if a trade for Kuminga is announced, be on the lookout for the Westbrook news to break shortly after.