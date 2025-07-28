Kings Looking to Trade Two Guards Amid Russell Westbrook Rumors: Report
The Sacramento Kings have had a lackluster 2025 NBA offseason, highlighted by the acquisition of veteran point guard Dennis Schroder via sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons. The Kings have been linked to another sign-and-trade candidate in Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, but they seem like frontrunners to add a former NBA MVP instead.
The Kings have been heavily rumored to be interested in nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook, and the two sides reportedly have mutual interest.
"And they should be [favorites to sign Westbrook]," Carmichael Dave posted on X (formerly Twitter). "It’s not done, but it’s been cooking for a while. And there is strong interest from both sides. I’d say 80-20 he’s a King."
Westbrook, 36, is coming off a one-year tenure with the Denver Nuggets, where he averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game through 75 appearances and 36 starts. Westbrook finished top ten in NBA Sixth Man of the Year voting for the third consecutive season, which would be his role in Sacramento if he ultimately chooses the Kings.
However, if the Kings want to sign Westbrook, they need to free up a roster spot, and the assumption has been that the team would waive Terence Davis, who has a non-guaranteed contract.
"Sacramento would need to free up a roster spot if they were to pursue Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook, or someone else still remaining in free agency via a minimum contract," Brett Siegel posted. "Terence Davis has a non-guaranteed $2.55M contract for the 25-26 season."
A new report, however, reveals another possibility for the Kings to give themselves some roster flexibility. Before signing Westbrook, the Kings could reportedly look to trade Devin Carter or Malik Monk.
On the Kings/Russell Westbrook front: Both parties have been talking and have had mutual interest since free agency began. That's been well known. From what I gather, the Kings are still looking to move a player like Devin Carter or Malik Monk before they can bring Westbrook in," Matt George reports. "The Kings have a log jam at the guard position and very little financial flexibility to work with."
Of course, the Kings trading away either Monk or Carter, simply to bring in an aging Westbrook who is well past his prime, would make fans extremely upset. However, if the Kings are able to flip Carter or Monk for some help at the power forward position, and then sign Westbrook to bring in another veteran guard, it would be a different story.
Regardless, it seems likely that Westbrook will ultimately sign with the Kings, and whatever moves they make in response to the new addition will be what really matters. Westbrook would make an interesting fit in Sacramento, but he would ultimately help the team make a playoff push if that is their end goal this season.
