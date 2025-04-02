Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards Injury Report
The Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards have shockingly been just as bad recently. The Kings have lost six of their last seven games, while the Wizards have lost eight of their last nine.
The difference between the two teams, though? The Kings are fighting for a playoff spot while the Wizards are fighting for Cooper Flagg.
The Kings and Wizards are facing off on Wednesday night in Washington. Sacramento is desperately trying to avoid losing their third straight game, especially against the 16-win Wizards.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Wednesday's game in the nation's capital.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (right shoulder contusion)
Jake LaRavia - OUT (left thumb bone contusion)
Washington Wizards:
Saddiq Bey - OUT (left knee ACL surgery)
Malcolm Brogdon - OUT (left ankle sprain)
Bilal Coulibaly - OUT (right hamstring strain)
Kyshawn George - OUT (left ankle sprain)
Colby Jones - QUESTIONABLE (G League on assignment)
Corey Kispert - OUT (left thumb surgery)
Khris Middleton - OUT (right knee contusion)
Marcus Smart - OUT (right index finger partial extensor hood tear injury management)
JT Thor - QUESTIONABLE (G League two-way)
The Wizards have ruled out seven rotational players ahead of Wednesday's matchup, as they seem to be going all-in on their attempt to get the first-overall pick in the 2025 draft.
The Wizards have shown they are capable of pulling off an upset, beating both the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons last month, but with the Kings nearly at full strength, they should not have a problem on Wednesday.
The Kings and Wizards are set to face off at 7:00 p.m. EST in Washington on Wednesday.