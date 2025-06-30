Knicks, Kings Among Teams Interested in Russell Westbrook
NBA free agency is officially underway as the Sacramento Kings continue to prep for the 2025-26 season. The Kings officially reached a deal with Dennis Schröder to bolster the point guard position, but are looking at veteran options for the bench.
Among the top names is former MVP Russell Westbrook, who spent last season with the Denver Nuggets. The Kings are rumored to have interest in the nine-time All-Star, but they're not the only team that wants him.
The New York Knicks are among the potential candidates to land Westbrook's talents this summer, according to Marc Stein.
"Add the Pelicans, Knicks and Timberwolves to the ever-growing list of teams said to be in the market for veteran guards," Stein wrote. "The Knicks, in fact, are said to be a possible destination — in addition to Sacramento and a potential return to Denver — for Russell Westbrook.”
Last season, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game in 75 total games (36 starts) for the Nuggets. Though he's never been known for his high-efficiency shooting, Westbrook was still able to post a 44.9% field goal rate and a 32.3% three-point rate.
He could bring veteran leadership to a Kings' backcourt that desperately needs it. His tenacity is infectious, and Sacramento has guys that could play with that same energy in Devin Carter and Keon Ellis.
Although Westbrook is entering his 18th season, he certainly has enough juice in the tank to come off the bench for Sacramento. He's only played one season outside of the Western Conference, and could be enticed to the Kings if the contract is right.
According to Chris Haynes, the Kings will try and convince Westbrook to come to California for year 18.
"And so there are a few teams that have interest in Russell Westbrook -- the Sacramento Kings, the New York Knicks," Haynes said. "I was told the Sacramento Kings will have a meeting, I believe it will be a phone conversation with Russell Westbrook, to try to lure him to Sacramento... Sacramento, we talked about this before, they are in dire need of acquiring a point guard. They need a starting point guard, and they lack a quality backup point guard as well."
After signing Schröder, it'll be interesting to see if Westbrook shows any interest in sharing more minutes with another guard (and a former teammate). The Kings and general manager Scott Perry will look to keep their hot start going as free agency rumors pick up wind entering July.