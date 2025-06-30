NBA Insider Reveals Kings' Plan B in Free Agency
NBA free agency starts today, and the rumor mill continues to churn. While it seems like a foregone conclusion that the Sacramento Kings are going to sign Dennis Schröder, they're also in need of help at the backup point guard position.
According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer from The Stein Line, the Kings are looking at veteran options to fill out the backup guard spot in addition to the signing of Schröder.
"Sources say that the Kings, furthermore, are believed to be weighing a run at an additional veteran ballhandler such as Russell Westbrook or Malcolm Brogdon even if they succeed in sealing a deal with Schröder.”
The Kings have been linked to both Westbrook and Brogdon throughout the early days of the offseason, but now that the news on Schröder is more concrete, the options of Westbrook and Brogdon are more intruiging in a backup role.
Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals on 44.9% shooting from the field and 32.3% from three. He's long removed from his MVP days, but Westbrook is still a contributing player who can provide scoring, facilitating, and rebounding.
His defense isn't what it used to be, but Westbrook can still get in the passing lanes and out in transition, which seems to be what Doug Christie wants to do next season.
Brogdon averaged 12.7 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds on 43.3% shooting from the field and 28.6% from three last season with the Washington Wizards. It was a down shooting year for the nine-year veteran, but he has a career 38.8% three-point percentage.
Much like Westbrook, Brogdon is a taller point guard who can impact the game in multiple ways. Brogdon stands at 6-foot-4, but has a 6-foot-10 wingspan that would instantly help the Kings add length to their roster.
It is worth noting that this will be Brogdon's fifth NBA team in five years (assuming he doesn't return to the Wizards). That's not to say that he's a bad player, but just something that stands out when looking at Brogdon's career over the last handful of seasons.
Regardless of which veteran point guards the Kings bring in, it's clear that Perry values proven NBA experience for the lead guard position.
For a team that desperately needed a point guard after the De'Aaron Fox trade, they are working the market hard to bring in multiple options to help fun the team.
It also hints at the possibility of trades of players currently under contract in Malik Monk and Devin Carter. Neither are true point guards, but Monk has run the point off the bench throughout his time in Sacramento and as a starter last season, and Carter is technically listed as a point guard.
It's telling that the Kings are searching for not only a starting point guard in Schröder, but a backup as well. Either way, it seems like Perry has a clear plan in place, and now all we can do is wait for free agency to officially start.