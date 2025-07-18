Knicks, Kings Reportedly Interested in 3x NBA All-Star
The 2025 NBA free agency market is undoubtedly flawed, but there is still some talent left for teams to snag. Teams like the New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings have been rumored to still be scouring the market, and one free agent has been at the top of their list.
Former first-overall pick Ben Simmons is one of the top players who is still sitting in unrestricted free agency, and the three-time NBA All-Star is gauging interest from the Knicks and Kings, NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported.
"For Ben Simmons, the two teams we're hearing for him still in the mix are Sacramento and New York," Fischer said.
The Knicks are undoubtedly an interesting landing spot for Ben Simmons, under new head coach and former Kings coach Mike Brown. Simmons, a 28-year-old, 6-foot-10 point guard, is such an intriguing player for many, but he certainly has his weaknesses that make him less appealing for most suitors. Still, the Knicks and Kings seem to be intrigued by his size, playmaking, and defensive versatility.
Not only are the Kings interested in Ben Simmons, but they are still looking for another guard to add, even after bringing in veteran point guard Dennis Schroder.
"We are still anticipating the Kings to be bringing in another veteran guard, and Ben Simmons is on that list of potential targets, in addition to Russell Westbrook and Malcolm Brogdon," Fischer continued. "I think he'd make an interesting addition there."
Of course, the Kings have been in desperate need of point guard help since trading away De'Aaron Fox in February, but Simmons could be much more than that for Sacramento. The Kings could undoubtedly use some size on the wing, especially from such an impressive playmaker and defender like Simmons.
Of the names that Fischer mentioned for Sacramento, Simmons is a much more intriguing option than Russell Westbrook and Malcolm Brogdon, and it sounds like it is just the Kings and Knicks fighting for him.
"The two teams that we can report have ongoing interest in Ben Simmons is Sacramento and New York," Fischer said. "That is the last word we got as we're leaving Las Vegas."
Simmons averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.4 stocks through 22.0 minutes per game last season with the Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers, shooting 52.0% from the field and a career-high 72.7% from the free-throw line. Sure, Simmons is not the most appealing player to many, but he could undoubtedly make a difference wherever he lands, as long as he can stay healthy.
Simmons has had serious injury concerns throughout his NBA career, but it would not hurt either the Knicks or Kings to take a chance on the former NBA Rookie of the Year as a bench piece who can come in to defend all five positions, get rebounds, and distribute the ball on offense.
