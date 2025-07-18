Malik Monk Ready to Embrace Any Role for Christie and Kings
As the Sacramento Kings await to see if they'll continue in the Summer League tournament, all news on the trade rumor front is quiet, leaving the Kings with a guard-heavy roster as currently constructed heading into next season.
One of those guards is fan-favorite, Malik Monk, who many thought would be traded by this point of the offseason after his inclusion in sign and trade rumors with the Detroit Pistons. But after the Kings signed Dennis Schröder outright as a free agent, Monk remains on the Kings.
And that's not a bad thing, as Monk brings an electric playstyle with both his scoring and passing that is invaluable to the Kings. In games where Monk played last season, the Kings went 36-29 (.554), compared to 4-13 (.235) when he sat.
Monk finished the year with 17.2 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds, all of which were career-highs. He shot 43.9% from the field and 32.5% from three, and while he isn't the most efficient scorer, it never feels like he takes the Kings out of games with his lower-efficiency shooting.
The question if Monk does come back next season is what his role will be? Monk moved over to the starting spot even before De'Aaron Fox was traded last season, but moved back to the bench for his last seven games of the year while Keon Ellis started next to Zach LaVine in the backcourt.
And now with the addition of Schröder, the Kings' backcourt is even more crowded, likely meaning that Monk will return to his sixth man role if he's back in Sacramento for another season.
Monk has made it known that he wants to start, as he said candidly in his exit interview after last season, but indications are that he's willing to do whatever Doug Christie and the team need him to do next year.
Matt George, of ABC10 and the Locked On Kings podcast, joined Kyle Madson today on ESPN1320's D-Lo and KC and stated that Monk is ready to take on the role that helps the team most and do whatever Christie asks him to do.
"He's one of the best sixth men in the league, and if he and Doug have a strong enough relationship, to which I've been told, Malik has told Doug Christie I will do whatever you need, even if that includes coming off the bench," George stated. "I don't think he's going to pout or throw a fit about it."
It's a great sign heading into next season, not only for Monk and his ability to help the team off the bench, but also for Doug Christie and the respect that he garners from the team.
As a first-year coach, it would be easy for players to challenge an inexperienced coach, but this shows that Christie likely has respect within the locker room. It's not surprising, as Christie seems like a coach that players love to play for from the outside looking in.
Time will tell what happens next with the Kings' roster, but Monk being willing to step back into the reserve role is a great sign heading into next season. Scott Perry is working hard on establishing a culture and identity for this team, and that includes getting players to do what it takes to win. While Monk would love to start, his coming off the bench might just be the best thing for Sacramento next season.