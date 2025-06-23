Knicks Swap Karl-Anthony Towns for $186 Million Star in NBA Three-Team Trade Idea
The New York Knicks are coming off an Eastern Conference Finals loss to the NBA runner-ups, the Indiana Pacers, and started to make major changes early into their offseason. Quickly after being eliminated, the Knicks parted ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau, and while their coaching search continues, the 2025 NBA Draft is just two days away, and they could have improvements to make.
The Knicks' talent on their current roster is undeniable, built around a core of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart, and most would assume they will keep those guys together after making their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years.
However, there is certainly a possibility that the Knicks make drastic changes this season, and the Sacramento Kings could be an interesting team to make a call for Karl-Anthony Towns.
A recent three-team trade proposal from Rohan Raman of the Atlanta Hawks on SI sends Karl-Anthony Towns to the Kings in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, while the Hawks jump in to snag Josh Hart.
New York Knicks Receive: Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, Kobe Bufkin, Vit Krejci, 2030 first-round pick (via ATL, lottery-protected)
Sacramento Kings Receive: Karl-Anthony Towns, 2026 first-round pick (via NYK, unprotected), 2030 first-round pick (via NYK, unprotected)
Atlanta Hawks Receive: Josh Hart
This is a very interesting trade idea for all three sides, and one that would likely not work, but is an intriguing idea. The Kings acquiring Towns, a five-time All-Star coming off an incredible debut season with the Knicks, would be incredible. This season, Towns averaged 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds per game with impressive 52.6/42.0/82.9 shooting splits, and is a career 40% three-point shooter, even as a seven-footer.
Towns is one of the premier stretch big men in NBA history, and if the Kings are looking to switch things up at the center position, the 29-year-old would be one of the top solutions. In this deal, the Kings give up Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray for Towns and two unprotected first-round picks, which seems like a great deal for Sacramento.
However, there are certainly questions on why the Knicks would do this deal. Giving up Towns, Josh Hart, and two first-round picks in exchange for Sabonis, Murray, Kobe Bufkin, Vit Krejci, and a protected first-round pick does not seem like the most productive return for a team coming off a Conference Finals appearance.
However, Sabonis certainly is worth looking at for New York. The three-time All-Star big man averaged 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game this season with 59.0/41.7/75.4 shooting splits, leading the NBA in rebounds for the third consecutive year.
Sabonis is a beast in the interior, which could be what New York wants, but it could also hurt their spacing. However, acquiring Keegan Murray in this deal would give the Knicks a much-needed two-way boost off the bench, but giving up Josh Hart in place of him does not make as much sense.
This trade proposal is pretty wacky, and it is possible that every team involved would say no, but a Sabonis for Towns swap, in some capacity, is certainly something to look at.