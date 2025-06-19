Inside The Kings

Latest Report on Potential Domantas Sabonis Trade Destination

Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis is reportedly receiving some attention on the trade market.

Mar 27, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) is interviewed by the media after a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The 2025 NBA offseason kicked off with an unexpected trade that sent Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, and now everyone around the league is wondering what will come next. Of course, all eyes are on the Phoenix Suns and superstar forward Kevin Durant, but there could be some other stars on the trade block.

Earlier in the offseason, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that the Kings will likely look to trade one of their "big three" of Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan, but they could blow it up entirely.

"Looking ahead to the offseason, rival NBA executives are monitoring the trio of Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan with the belief that Sacramento will explore the possibility of trading at least one of those players either this offseason or before the trade deadline in February," Scotto wrote.

Of course, the expectation is that the Kings will look to move on from 35-year-old DeMar DeRozan, especially after his comments following their play-in tournament elimination. However, what if the Kings look to move on from Domantas Sabonis instead? Or both?

Sabonis, 29, was sent to Sacramento at the 2022 trade deadline, and immediately helped the franchise break its 16-year playoff drought in the 2022-23 season. However, many believe it is too challenging to build around a player like Sabonis if the Kings are trying to be a legitimate threat in the Western Conference.

With new general manager Scott Perry leading the front office, he could undoubtedly consider moving on from their three-time All-Star big man.

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

ClutchPoints' Kris Pursiainen recently joined Allen Stiles on Sactown Sports 1140 to talk about a potential Domantas Sabonis trade and the team that he has heard is interested in him.

"It was a Western Conference team that called about Sabonis," Pursiainen said. "Again, I'm sure multiple teams are calling, I just don't what to throw team names out there because that's irresponsible."

If Sabonis hits the trade market, he would undoubtedly garner some attention, but the Kings would likely not get a return worthy enough to give up on their star center. The Kings are unlikely to trade Sabonis this summer, but if teams are calling, it is a good sign that Scott Perry is actively monitoring the market and getting an idea of how much his players are worth.

The Kings desperately need a change, and while it may not be as drastic as trading away Sabonis, it certainly could be for the right return.

