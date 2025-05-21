LeBron James Reacts to DeMar DeRozan's Instagram Post
The Sacramento Kings had an underwhelming 2024-25 season, going just 40-42 and missing out on the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Last summer, the Kings made a splash by acquiring six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan via a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls, but his debut season in Sacramento was not as successful as he likely hoped.
DeRozan averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game this season, but the 35-year-old's time in the NBA is winding down, and he is likely ready to move on from the Kings' organization, which has a minimal sense of direction.
Last week, it was reported that the Kings were expected to explore potential trade options for DeRozan, helping the veteran forward find his next stop after a one-year stint in Sacramento.
DeRozan is certainly past his prime, but he showed he still has some gas left in the tank after a productive year 16.
The Kings ended their 2024-25 campaign much sooner than they hoped, losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament, and the veteran forward seems to have taken a break since their season-ending loss over a month ago.
DeRozan took to Instagram to share a hilarious post about returning to the gym after a month-long break, showing off his struggle of getting back at it.
Via DeMar DeRozan: "Current Mood-first day back at it…"
DeRozan's post got plenty of attention, including reactions from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and a few former NBA players who found the video funny.
Via LeBron James: "🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"
Via Matt Barnes: "😂😂"
Via Leandro Barbosa: "😂😂😂😂"
Via Quentin Richardson: "😂😂😂😂"
James is, of course, a physical anomaly at age 40, but he seems to still relate to DeRozan's post. With DeRozan trade rumors circulating and the veteran star from Los Angeles, we could even see him teaming up with James as early as next season.