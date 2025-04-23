New Kings GM Reveals Four-Word 'Goal' in Sacramento
The Sacramento Kings wasted no time making big changes this offseason as they gear up for a busy summer.
Within 12 hours of getting eliminated from the play-in tournament, the Kings parted ways with general manager Monte McNair and finalized a deal with his replacement, Scott Perry.
Perry is expected to come in and be a difference-maker in Sacramento, and he used his introductory press conference on Wednesday to reveal what his main goal is.
"The goal here is to build a sustainable winner," Scott Perry said.
The Kings are likely not used to the term "sustainable winner," because they have not known what that is like in over two decades. In the 2022-23 season, the Kings snapped a 16-year playoff drought, but have already fallen back outside of the playoff picture in the two years since.
The Kings are coming off a 40-42 season, and the direction of the franchise has been very cloudy. The Kings have stars Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine on the books for a combined $91 million next season, and they are likely not getting any better, and are certainly not getting any younger.
Perry has a tall task ahead of him to come in and fix the Kings franchise, but building a "sustainable winner" can be done in two ways. Perry will either come in and make win-now moves, or he will recognize the crumbling state of the franchise and lean into a rebuild approach. The issue is that the Kings have limited assets for either direction.
Perry talked about how he enjoys a challenge, and building this franchise into a "sustainable winner" will certainly give him what he is looking for.
"I enjoy challenges. I don't run from challenges. I run to them," Perry said.
Perry's confidence in building the Kings into a "sustainable winner" is certainly a good sign for Sacramento and a much-needed breath of fresh air for such an underwhelming franchise.
The Kings likely have a busy offseason ahead of them, but Perry seems ready to take on the challenge of taking the franchise to the next level.