Malik Monk's Official Injury Status for Kings vs. Spurs

Kings Bench Totals:



Malik Monk:

126 PTS | 28 AST | 30 REB | 9 STL | 4 BLK

Everyone Else:

105 PTS | 22 AST | 69 REB | 21 STL | 22 BLK



The rest of the Kings bench is so defense and rebound focused, Pts and Asts will need to come from someone to make up for Monk.