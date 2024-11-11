Malik Monk's Official Injury Status for Kings vs. Spurs
The Sacramento Kings picked up a statement road win against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, but it was not a fairytale outing for the Kings. Sacramento's star duo of De'Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan dominated, scoring all of the Kings' 16 overtime points, showing how dangerous this team can be down the stretch.
Sacramento's bench unit took a brutal hit in Sunday's win, as star sixth man Malik Monk went down with an ankle injury in the second quarter and did not return.
Monk has officially suffered a right ankle sprain and is set to miss Monday night's road matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.
Monk finished as the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year runner-up last season, being a serious candidate for the award each year since arriving in Sacramento. Without Monk, Sacramento's bench unit has a gaping hole, and the Kings face a serious test with him sidelined.
Sacramento's starting lineup has been one of the best in the NBA early into the new season, but their second unit has been lackluster.
Monk averaged 13.6 points and 2.9 assists through the first nine games of the season, playing 27 minutes per contest. The only other real contributor off the bench for Sacramento has been Keon Ellis, a defensive specialist, who might not have the tools to assume Monk's offensive role.
The Kings face a dangerous Spurs squad for the second leg of a back-to-back when the bench unit is more vital than ever. Sacramento's stars will have to step up to cover the glaring hole in their second unit.
