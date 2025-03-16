Malik Monk Sends Message to Kings Fans After Four-Game Losing Streak
Sacramento Kings starting point guard Malik Monk spoke with reporters on Sunday and had plenty to say about the current state of the team, as well as their outlook for the rest of the season.
Monk acknowledged that their four-game losing streak, particularly the past two games against the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns, was disappointing. The Warriors and Suns are teams also in the mix for playoff spots in the Western Conference. However, Monk stated that the team knows the situation and still controls their own destiny.
When asked whether he sees anything about his own game that is worrisome when reviewing game film, Monk acknowledged that changes at the team level have had an impact on his mental approach as well as his game. Specifically, Monk cited being moved into the starting lineup, the firing of Mike Brown, and the De’Aaron Fox trade as events that affected his game.
Despite the hurdles they’ve encountered as a team, the Kings’ guard is focused on making more shots and giving better effort on the defensive end, particularly early in games, as ways that he can help the team for the rest of the season. Monk also stressed the need for increased assertiveness when Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan go to the bench to get rest.
Monk reiterated that the Kings need to start putting some wins together, especially with a seven-game homestand coming up. He also had an optimistic and sincere message for the fans:
“Keep the energy up, keep the energy up," Monk said. "We hear. We love it. We love y’all, just keep the energy up. We’re going to turn it around for you.”
The session ended with Monk pointing out that Sacramento has been in - and won - big games before, so the players have confidence whenever they step on the court. Beyond that, the coaching staff remains confident in the team, which Monk appreciates as well.
The Sacramento Kings begin their homestand on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. This stretch of games also includes matchups against several top teams in the Eastern Conference, namely the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Boston Celtics. The Kings will also face the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder on this homestand.
