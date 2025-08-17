Miami Heat Interested In Kings Free Agent Forward: Report
With a new general manager in Scott Perry, it felt inevitable that the Sacramento Kings would have roster changeover this offseason. And while there hasn't been as much turnover as many thought there would be, a key player from the last few years in Sacramento could be headed to a new team this offseason.
Trey Lyles has been the primary backup big for the Kings for the last three and a half seasons, but it's been reported by Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal that the Miami Heat are interested in the veteran forward.
Lyles averaged 6.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 42.0% shooting from the field and 34.0% shooting from three last season in 69 games for the Kings. It was a down year for the 10-year veteran, as he dealt with injuries and never seemed to find his rhythm throughout the year.
But even with the decreased production, Lyles was an integral part of the rotation. He has the ability to play either the four or five spot, and most importantly, can step out and shoot the three at a consistent clip.
He shot 36.2% from three during his Sacramento tenure, topping out at 38.4% during the 2023-24 season. And while he isn't known as a defender, he is on that end than many give him credit for, as he's almost always in the right spot and plays great team defense.
Pairing him with Bam Adebayo or Kel'el Ware would be a perfect fit for Lyles, as they would take defensive pressure off of him and let him focus on rebounding and shooting.
The Heat also saw Kevin Love depart in a trade this offseason, and need to find someone to fill his role. Love only played in 23 games last season, averaging 10.9 minutes per contest, but he has a similar skillset to Lyles that should allow Lyles to slot right into the rotation.
For the Kings, it always felt like Lyles was on the outside looking in this offseason, especially after the drafting of Maxime Raynaud and the great Summer League play of Isaac Jones.
The Kings don't have anyone on the roster at the moment to backup Keegan Murray at the power forward spot, a role the Lyles has filled previously, but it looks like they are ready to either turn that role over to one of the two young bigs or bring in another veteran at the end of free agency to provide more depth.
Lyles joined the Kings as part of the trade that sent Marvin Bagley III to the Detroit Pistons, and at the time, the move wasn't seen as substantial, but there's no denying that he was one of the key Beam Team players that helped break the playoff draught.
From throwing up fours in the postgame pictures to all the fans donning the name 'Trey Baes,' his time in Sacramento will be fondly remembered if he does move on this offseason, whether it be the Heat or another team.