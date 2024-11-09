Miami Heat Reportedly Eyeing All-NBA Kings Star
The Sacramento Kings have had one face stick with their organization for the past eight years. Superstar point guard De'Aaron Fox has been the cornerstone piece for the Kings since being drafted and continues to improve his game every year.
On a Kings team that's full of talent, Fox has been able to rely on a strong supporting cast that's had his back through eight games. His ability to draw so much defensive attention opens up the floor for other shot-creators. Fox is a unique player and has continuously been one of the fastest players in the NBA.
Brett Siegel with ClutchPoints said that Fox's name has been floating around the Miami Heat front office as a player they are "intrigued by".
The Heat have gotten off to a slow start this season, losing four of their seven games to sit as the 7th seed in the East. Sacramento was one of those losses, a game where Fox 28 points, six rebounds, and five assists in a 111-110 thriller that featured a Domantas Sabonis game-winning shot.
Heat president Pat Riley loves big names playing in South Beach, but it's hard to see the Kings letting Fox walk when they finally have a team around him. If there was ever a championship window for Sacramento over the past 25 years, it would be right now. While the Kings aren't a perfect team, they've been playing good basketball that should inspire the team to push further instead of call for a trade.
Miami is currently starting Terry Rozier at point guard, a player who has two more years of experience compared with Fox. Rozier's numbers aren't awful, but his points per game (14.7) are at a six-year low early on in the season. It's understandable why Pat Riley would want an upgrade at the position if the Heat want to contend.
