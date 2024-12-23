Mike Brown's Blunt Statement to Fans After Kings' 4th Straight Loss
The Sacramento Kings have had a rollercoaster 2024-25 campaign, and are soaring down a giant hill right now. A crushing 122-95 blowout home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday extended Sacramento's losing streak to four games.
This is the second four-game losing streak the Kings have had this season, an unfortunate mark just 30 games in. The Kings now hold a 13-17 record, 6-11 on their home court. After winning 48 and 46 games the past two seasons, respectively, this season is looking to be a complete disaster.
The Kings fanbase has gotten fed up with their poor play, especially since every game of their four-game losing streak has been on their home court. In Sunday's loss to the Pacers, the fans let the team hear it, as a roar of "boos" filled Golden 1 Center.
Kings head coach Mike Brown felt the disappointment from his squad following Tuesday's loss, giving a quick statement to the fans in his postgame presser.
"The fans definitely deserved better than what we showed today," Brown said. "When you look in the mirror you want to say that you left it all on the floor and you’re trying to play the right way. It’s understandable why the fans let us have it."
Brown was also asked if he feels this four-game losing streak is the lowest it has felt this season.
"It's pretty low," Brown said. "We've had some other tough moments, but the one thing I firmly believe in is if things are going good, you can never get too high. In this league, it’ll change in a heartbeat. Just like, if things aren’t going good it’s going to flip, so don’t get too low.”
Brown stays optimistic going forward, acknowledging that they have certainly hit a rough spot in the season but things can flip very quickly in the NBA.
The Kings end their five-game home stand against the 12-17 Detroit Pistons on Thursday, giving the squad a prime opportunity to get back in the win column and end their grueling losing streak.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!