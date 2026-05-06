What the Kings Should Do at Every Possible Draft Position in 2026

With the May 10 NBA Draft lottery just days away, the Sacramento Kings are very close to knowing their position in this summer's pivotal draft. Of course, it is much easier for a team to prepare for the draft once they know where they are picking, but the Kings likely already have their scenarios mapped out.

READ: Every Kings' Draft Lottery Outcome, Ranked by Probability

Knowing they can fall anywhere in the top nine, here is a look at what they should do in every scenario:

Pick 1 (11.5%) - AJ Dybantsa

Jan 26, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) looks on during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Marriott Center. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

While there is no clear-cut top prospect in this class, AJ Dybantsa is the closest we will get leading up to draft night on June 23. For a Kings franchise that needs to draft based on talent and upside, Dybantsa should be the first player on their board.

The 19-year-old forward out of BYU is an elite athlete with an NBA-ready scoring gene. While he could use some work around the edges, specifically on defense and his three-point shot, he has all the tools to be an NBA star and the franchise cornerstone the Kings are desperate for.

Pick 2 (11.4%) and Pick 3 (11.2%) - Cam Boozer or Darryn Peterson

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Picks two and three should be interchangeable for the Kings. Both Cam Boozer and Darryn Peterson are elite prospects with plenty of upside, and for a front office looking to draft talent over fit, there is no consensus answer between these two.

Boozer, an 18-year-old forward out of Duke, arguably has a higher floor than Peterson, giving him a slight edge here. Boozer has no real weakness in his game, with an all-around skill set on both sides of the ball. While Boozer's ceiling might not be as high, he is arguably the safest pick in this draft.

Peterson, a 19-year-old guard out of Kansas, is tougher to evaluate. At his best, Peterson could be one of the best offensive players in the NBA, while making a legitimate difference defensively, but it will take some work and trust for him to live up to that potential.

Still, the Kings could take a chance on either of these prospects with the second or third pick, and they would be set with their new franchise star.

Pick 4 (11.0%) - Caleb Wilson

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While there is a consensus top three in this draft, there is also a consensus number four. Caleb Wilson, the UNC Tar Heels product, is an extraordinary prospect with superstar-caliber length and athleticism who could ultimately become the best player in this class.

Wilson's mix of offensive and defensive versatility makes him such an intriguing prospect who is impossible to pass on with the fourth pick. In our most recent mock draft, we looked at how the Kings would project by taking Wilson in this spot.

Pick 5 (2.0%) - Kingston Flemings

Jan 28, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) looks on during the game at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This is where it starts to get tricky for the Kings. With the first four picks, the Kings are practically guaranteed a franchise star. Starting at pick five, however, there is plenty of debate. In this spot, though, grabbing their new star point guard is the most likely option.

Kingston Flemings is not a sure-fire bet, but the Houston product has a two-way skill set that is hard to find anywhere else. For a team that needs help on both ends of the court, Flemings is the most logical choice outside of the top four.

Pick 6 (18.2%) - Kingston Flemings or Darius Acuff

Jan 3, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) celebrates after a foul call against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Of course, if Flemings is still available, he would be a no-brainer here. However, if he is gone, the Kings should turn their attention to Darius Acuff Jr., the Arkansas point guard. While Flemings feels like the safer option, there is a chance that Acuff turns out to be the best point guard in this class.

READ: Ranking the Top Point Guard Options for Kings in 2026 NBA Draft

Acuff has an elite offensive game, and while there are some reasonable concerns about his lack of defense, he could have the tools to make up for it. As an elite playmaker who can score from all three levels, Acuff would be able to help Sacramento's lackluster offense from day one.

Pick 7 (25.5%) - Darius Acuff or Keaton Wagler

Jan 24, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) looks at his teammate during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Again, there is a chance their preferred option is still on the board, but if not, Keaton Wagler would be a great pick. The Illinois combo guard has a high-level offensive skill set, and while he also has some defensive concerns, his length and 6-foot-6 frame should help out a bit.

Wagler is one of the most gifted offensive talents in this draft, but his floor seems a bit lower than that of Flemings and Acuff; he has just as high a ceiling that could make him a star at the next level.

This is Sacramento's most likely landing spot in the lottery, so all eyes are on Acuff and Wagler as their potential draftees.

Pick 8 (8.5%) - Mikel Brown Jr.

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) looks on during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There is certainly a drop-off after the first seven picks, but getting Mikel Brown Jr. in the eighth spot is not bad. The 20-year-old Louisville product might not have as high a ceiling as the top seven prospects and arguably has a lower floor as well, but he could project to be a high-level point guard at the next level.

Brown Jr. is an impressive playmaker with a confident three-point shot. While he had some injury concerns during his freshman season, he had plenty of outings that showed scouts how high his potential is at the next level. Brown Jr. might not be the star the Kings are hoping for, but he can certainly still pan out to be their franchise point guard.

Pick 9 (0.6%) - Brayden Burries or Nate Ament

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the Kings have a very slim chance of dropping to their worst-case scenario in the lottery, they still have to prepare for that scenario. Brayden Burries is an impressive off-ball guard prospect who has a relatively low ceiling at the next level but undoubtedly contributes to winning basketball.

Burries would be a safe selection in this spot, as long as the Kings are not expecting him to come in and be a franchise-changing player. With an impressive defensive game and steady offensive contribution, Burries could still be the type of player the Kings need.

Nate Ament, on the other hand, would be a bit riskier. Ament's draft stock dropped during his freshman season at Tennessee, but his upside is certainly there. As a 6-foot-10 forward with glimpses of what he can become offensively as an impressive shotmaker, Ament is an intriguing prospect, but some teams will certainly look to avoid the risk of a potential non-factor.

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