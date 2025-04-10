Kings Announce Malik Monk Injury Update Before Clippers Game
The Sacramento Kings ended a three-game winning streak in their last game, getting taken down on their home court by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.
One overwhelming factor to Sacramento's loss was the absence of star sixth man Malik Monk, who was sidelined due to calf soreness. Now, before the Kings head into a huge matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, the team has released an injury update for their star guard.
"Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk exited the game during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons on Monday, April 7. Monk has been diagnosed with a left calf strain. He will be listed as out and will be re-evaluated in 14 days," the Kings announced.
Monk will miss at least the next two weeks with this calf strain, which could not be worse timing. The Kings have just two games left in the regular season before heading into the play-in tournament, meaning there is a serious chance that Monk does not suit up again this season.
Monk is averaging 17.2 points and 5.6 assists per game this season, becoming especially important as a primary playmaker since the Kings traded away star point guard De'Aaron Fox. With Monk sidelined, especially for the play-in, the Kings will likely be in trouble but still have the talent to compete without him.
The Kings' recent signing of Terence Davis was certainly an indicator that Monk would miss some time, and bringing back a proven bench spark as his replacement is a solid move by the franchise.
With Monk out, the Kings will desperately need their other guards to step up, and lean more heavily on Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan to carry the weight of the scoring output, which they have done successfully recently anyway.
The Kings will host the Clippers on Friday for a huge divisional matchup with significant playoff implications.