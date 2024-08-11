Most Likely Kings To Represent Team USA at the 2028 Olympics
The 2024 Paris Olympics is coming to a close after Team USA brought home gold in men's and women's basketball. Team USA assembled the most star-studded squad since the 1992 Dream Team, but with four more years until the next marquee event, what lineup will the USA put together in Los Angeles?
The Sacramento Kings had one representative at the 2024 Paris Olympics in Team Canada's Trey Lyles. The Sacramento forward did not perform up to standard. Nonetheless, he was able to represent his country on the biggest stage.
With just one King performing in Paris this summer, will Sacramento get more representation with the next summer games in their home state?
Here are the three most likely candidates on the Kings to represent Team USA at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics:
3. Devin Carter
Steve Kerr and the Team USA coaching staff made it clear that defensive-minded guards would play a significant part in their road to gold. The Boston Celtics duo of Jrue Holiday and Derrick White were both huge for the USA, and younger guards who fit that same mold will have to take their place in the future.
The Kings selected Devin Carter with the 13th pick in June's draft, but the talented rookie is expected to be sidelined at least six months after undergoing shoulder surgery. While it will be a while until fans see Carter in action, from what we saw from him as a Providence Friar, he could be a perfect candidate to represent the country.
Carter, 22, averaged 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.8 stocks per game on his way to winning 2023-24 Big East Player of the Year. His defensive intensity and improved offensive skill set could be a perfect fit with Team USA.
2. Keegan Murray
After being selected to the 2023 and 2024 USA Men's Select Team to help Team USA prepare for the FIBA World Cup and Paris Olympics, respectively, Sacramento forward Keegan Murray could eventually find his way onto the main squad.
Murray, 23, has shot 38.4 percent from deep through his first two NBA seasons and saw a substantial defensive improvement in his sophomore year. If Murray continues on the path he is on, the young forward could be a premier two-way talent but is an elite 3-and-D threat at worst.
Many Kings fans expect Murray to leap into stardom, and while the acquisition of DeMar DeRozan could hinder his usage, he has proven he has all the tools needed to keep progressing.
1. De'Aaron Fox
As one of the league's best point guards, De'Aaron Fox certainly has a great chance to represent Team USA in 2028. The one-time All-Star was one of the 41 finalists to make the trip to Paris with Team USA but was ultimately left off the final roster.
Fox, 26, averaged 26.6 points, 5.6 assists, and a league-high 2.0 steals per game last season. As one of the best offensive guards in the league and a capable defender, Fox could certainly get another shot to represent the USA in Los Angeles.
With much of the NBA's point guard talent either aging or foreign, a 30-year-old Fox could be a prime candidate to help lead the USA in 2028, especially if he continues to improve.
