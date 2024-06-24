NBA 2024 Consensus Mock Draft: Most Likely Kings Targets
The 2024 NBA Draft is a slim two days away, and experts are having a difficult time predicting who the Sacramento Kings will be selecting on Wednesday night. The Kings came one win short of a 2024 playoff appearance, but their shortcomings resulted in the franchise landing the 13th overall pick in the draft, giving them an excellent opportunity to add some fresh talent.
To gauge who draft experts and NBA pundits are predicting the Kings to land at pick 13, we cycled through 50 mock drafts from sources like Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, ESPN, The Ringer, and many more.
Here are the most likely draft prospects for Sacramento, and how often they showed up in mock drafts:
G Devin Carter, Providence - 18%
G Rob Dillingham, Kentucky - 16%
F Ron Holland, G League Ignite - 12%
G Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor - 10%
F Tidjane Salaun, France - 8%
G Jared McCain, Duke - 8%
C Kel'El Ware, Indiana - 6%
G Carlton "Bub" Carrington, Pittsburgh - 4%
G Nikola Topic, Serbia - 4%
F Cody Williams, Colorado - 4%
F Kyshawn George, Miami - 4%
F DaRon Holmes II, Dayton - 2%
C Zach Edey, Purdue - 2%
C Donovan Clingan, UCONN - 2%
According to the experts, the most likely prospect to be crowned a King on draft night is Providence Friars guard Devin Carter.
At 22 years old, Carter is one of the more experienced lottery-projected prospects in this year's class. The do-it-all guard is elite on the defensive end, a crafty playmaker, and a hustler all over the floor. The 6-foot-2 guard does not fit a positional need for the Kings, but he will most likely be the best player available if he falls to pick 13.
The next two most likely picks for Sacramento are Kentucky's flashy guard Rob Dillingham and G League Ignite's exceptionally athletic wing Ron Holland.
Dillingham's stock has been dropping as many experts question his small frame and defensive capabilities. Still, the highly skilled combo guard is likely the best ballhandler in this class and an elite bucket-getter at any level.
Holland is one of the top prospects in this year's class, but his draft night projection is all over the place. An athletic freak with tools that should translate to the next level, experts seem too harsh on his lackluster jump shot. At worst, Holland is an elite slasher with impressive defensive skills.
While nobody seems to know who the Kings will be selecting on Wednesday, or whether they will even keep the pick, there is no doubt that a stud will be available at 13.
