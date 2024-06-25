NBA 2024 Mock Draft 3.0: Spurs Trade Up, New Number One
The 2024 NBA Draft kicks off Wednesday night but there are still unlimited questions surrounding each team's selection. The Sacramento Kings hold the 13th pick, but nobody knows whether they will be trading it or holding on and bringing in a rookie.
There is even speculation around the Atlanta Hawks' first overall selection with three viable prospects and indecisive reports. While everything will be cleared up on Wednesday night, until then, we can only predict what will happen.
Here are Inside the Kings' lottery projections for the 2024 NBA Draft:
1. Atlanta Hawks
C Donovan Clingan, UCONN
The 7-foot-1 center is coming off an NCAA National Championship, and the Atlanta Hawks could cap off the most accomplished year of his life. Clingan, 20, is a defensive anchor highlighted by a 7-foot-7 wingspan that makes him one of the best rim protectors in the class. With Clint Capela on an expiring contract, the Hawks could grab their franchise center in a class with no clear number-one prospect.
2. San Antonio Spurs (via trade w/ WAS)
PF/C Alex Sarr, France
While the Wizards could take their coveted prospect at number two, the Spurs could be a prime candidate to trade up and take Alex Sarr. In return, the Wizards get the fourth overall pick and a future first rounder.
The Spurs have the opportunity to pair a unicorn like Sarr with the ultimate unicorn in Victor Wembanyama, building the most interesting frontcourt of all time. Trading up for Sarr should be in the cards for San Antonio.
3. Houston Rockets
F Zaccharie Risacher, France
Risacher could easily go first overall in this draft, but the talented two-way forward could also fall into Houston's hands at three. Houston's young wings have been slightly disappointing, so taking a chance on a sure-fire impact forward like Risacher is likely. Led by head coach Ime Udoka, the Rockets should be ready to win, and Risacher makes an immediate impact.
4. Washington Wizards (via trade w/ SAS)
G Stephon Castle, UCONN
After trading down from the two-spot, the Wizards can take the most impactful guard in the class in Castle. A do-it-all guard who wants to play the point, Castle could land in the best situation possible in Washington.
5. Detroit Pistons
F Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite
After finishing with the worst record in the league, Detroit should draft based on upside. Buzelis, 19, is a 6-foot-8 wing who can score, pass, and defend. A talented wing with good size is hard to pass up on for a Pistons squad that desperately needs help.
6. Charlotte Hornets
G Reed Sheppard, Kentucky
Noted as the best guard in the class by many, Reed Sheppard is an elite shooter with promising defensive tendencies. While the Hornets have their franchise point guard in LaMelo Ball and starting Sheppard next to him would be like Thanksgiving dinner for opposing offenses, the 6-foot-1 guard could be an impactful piece off Charlotte's bench.
7. Portland Trail Blazers
F Cody Williams, Colorado
While the Trail Blazers have been struggling, they are filled with talent. Putting a defensive specialist with offensive upside like Cody Williams into Portland's young core would help accelerate the franchise's rebuilding stage.
8. San Antonio Spurs
G Nikola Topic, Serbia
After trading up for Sarr earlier in the draft, selecting their potential franchise point guard with the eighth pick could make this the ideal class for the Spurs. Nikola Topic is a craft point guard with the tools to be the best playmaker and passer in this year's class. The 18-year-old suffered a recent ACL tear, but he holds the potential to be the best guard in this draft.
9. Memphis Grizzlies
F Ron Holland, G League Ignite
After a lost season due to a barrage of injuries, the Grizzlies have the opportunity to take a top-ten talent to build on their already impressive roster. Holland, 18, is an electric athlete with the defensive tools and slashing ability to have an immediate impact on a Grizzlies squad ready to compete in the West.
10. Utah Jazz
F Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
After being a top-three scorer in the NCAA last season, Knecht proved he is a league-ready prospect with an elite offensive bag. As one of the best shooters in the class, the 23-year-old wing is the spark the Jazz could use next to franchise cornerstone Lauri Markkanen.
11. Chicago Bulls
F Tidjane Salaun, France
The Bulls are not in a place to compete anytime soon, especially with DeMar DeRozan set to leave in free agency. Selecting 18-year-old Tidjane Salaun for the chance he develops into a star could be a risk worth taking for the struggling franchise. With flashes of two-way greatness, Salaun could be a steal if correctly used.
12. Miami Heat (via trade w/ OKC)
G Devin Carter, Providence
The Thunder are not in a position where they need to select in the lottery, and GM Sam Presti could get future draft capital to allow the Bulls to move up to pick 12 from 15.
The Heat are on the verge of star Jimmy Butler possibly forcing his way out, so taking one of the safest prospects in the draft could be the move. Carter, 22, is a promising combo guard with elite tools on both ends of the court and a hustle skill that cannot be taught.
13. Sacramento Kings
C Kel'El Ware, Indiana
As one of the most athletic prospects in this class, Kel'El Ware is a special talent. In his sophomore collegiate season, the 6-foot-11 big man averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting an impressive 42.5 percent from deep.
With no backup center under contract next season and a need for a versatile big man to play next to star Domantas Sabonis, Ware could be the ideal selection for Sacramento. His skill combined with his frame makes him the best big man prospect on the board for the Kings.
14. Portland Trail Blazers
C Zach Edey, Purdue
While the Blazers have DeAndre Ayton and Robert Williams III under contract for the next two seasons, NCAA leading scorer and National Player of the Year Zach Edey could be the franchise's next impact center. The 7-foot-3 big man is a dominant force down low and his intimidating 7-foot-11 wingspan gives him versatility on both ends.
