NBA Admits Big Mistake in Kings vs Cavaliers
In a shocking turn of events, the Sacramento Kings took down the Cleveland Cavaliers in Rocket Arena on Sunday night 120-113, led by a 37-point explosion from two-time All-Star guard Zach LaVine.
WHilLaVine had one of his best games of the season while shooting an efficient 15-21 from the field and 7-11 from beyond the arc, even breaking the franchise record for most points in a single game without a free-throw attempt. LaVine has been very inconsistent since getting traded to the Kings, but it is performances like this one that remind fans what he is capable of.
While LaVine had a strong performance, he had a very controversial play down the final stretch. With just under 50 seconds left and the Kings up 116-111, LaVine drove to the basket with the shot clock winding down.
LaVine got his layup to fall, but it appeared to be after the shot clock expired. The officials decided not to review the potential shot clock violation, and the Kings kept the seven-point lead with the clock ticking.
The NBA released its Last Two Minute Report for Tuesday's game between the Kings and Cavaliers, admitting their mistake on the missed shot clock violation.
"LaVine (SAC) does not release the shot attempt prior to the shot clock expiring," the NBA comments.
Of course, this mistake might not have cost the Cavaliers the game as they still faced a five-point deficit with just 47 seconds remaining, but it certainly would have given them a better chance if it were called correctly.
NBA crew chief Courtney Kirkland admitted the missed call following the game in their pool report, saying they "made a mistake" by not reviewing the shot clock violation.