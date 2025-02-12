NBA Admits Mistakes in Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks
The Sacramento Kings picked up a huge overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, leaving Texas with a 129-128 victory due to a DeMar DeRozan game-winner. The Kings are now 2-0 with their new-look, post-trade deadline lineup, but there were a handful of question marks toward the end of Monday's matchup in Dallas.
The NBA released its Last Two Minute Report following Monday's game, admitting three separate mistakes between the last couple minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime.
The first officiating mistake came with 1:27 remaining in the fourth quarter when the Kings were down 114-112. The officials missed a three-second violation on Kings star Domantas Sabonis, and the Kings ultimately scored on the possession to tie it.
"Sabonis (SAC) is in the paint for longer than three seconds," the NBA wrote.
The next admitted mistake came with 1:06 left in the fourth quarter, with the game tied 114-114. The Mavericks had the ball and the officials missed an offensive foul on Mavericks forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who set an uncalled illegal screen against Kings guard Zach LaVine. The possession ended in a missed shot, so the missed call did not have a significant effect on the game.
"Prosper (DAL) establishes himself in a wide screening position and the illegal foot contact that occurs causes LaVine (SAC) to lose his balance as he moves around the screen," the NBA comments.
The final missed call came with just 15 seconds remaining in overtime with the Kings up 127-125. With the shot clock off and a two-point lead, Kings' DeMar DeRozan drives to the basket and misses a layup, but the NBA admitted that the shot attempt should have been ruled out-of-bounds regardless.
"DeRozan's (SAC) shot attempt enters the cylinder from below, which is considered out of bounds," the NBA says.
The Kings ultimately got the win and these missed calls did not seem to have a significant impact on the result of the game.
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!