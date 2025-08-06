NBA Analyst Gets Honest About Kings' Failed Trade Attempt
The Sacramento Kings have had a mediocre offseason, and many are more disappointed than not because they had high expectations heading into the summer. With new general manager Scott Perry leading the way, the Kings were expected to make some major roster changes this offseason, but they have fallen short.
The most substantial move the Kings have made was acquiring veteran point guard Dennis Schroder in a sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons, but signing him to a three-year deal worth $44.4 million is certainly underwhelming.
The Kings have been linked to a handful of other players, especially on the trade market, but Perry seems determined not to make a trade unless he knows it is a good one. Of course, that is the mindset an NBA general manager should have, but that means that the Kings are missing out on some potential additions.
The Kings missed out on Jonathan Kuminga
The Kings have been heavily linked to Golden State Warriors restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga this offseason, and even threw in a couple of sign-and-trade offers for him. However, the Warriors did not like what the Kings had to offer, and have now reportedly ended sign-and-trade talks altogether.
The Warriors' new plan is to keep Kuminga on the roster as they head into the 2025-26 season.
While this could be a blessing in disguise for the Kings to strike out on Kuminga, it will certainly leave fans thinking about what could have been. Kuminga, 22, is a young talent who has shown plenty of flashes of a high-level offensive motor, but certainly has some weaknesses in his game that resulted in Warriors coach Steve Kerr benching him completely as they entered the postseason.
Should the Kings have traded for Kuminga?
ClutchPoints' Rohan Brahmbhatt admitted one move the Kings "should've made" this offseason, which was to trade for Kuminga.
"Kuminga, still just 22, has the ideal profile of a modern NBA wing: 6-foot-8, explosive, defensively versatile, and increasingly comfortable creating offense. If you dropped him into the Kings’ rotation tomorrow, he’d instantly be one of their most important long-term players," Brahmbhatt wrote. "That’s why the front office, even under prior leadership, pursued him aggressively in talks with Golden State."
Of course, the Kings want to add Kuminga, but it is more about what they are missing out on by not acquiring him.
"The biggest problem with the Kuminga saga is not just that the trade didn’t happen; it’s that everything else is being held hostage because of it," Brahmbhatt continued. "Want to sign a veteran like Russell Westbrook? Only makes sense if Kuminga arrives and DeRozan moves to the bench. Want to trade Malik Monk and reset the backcourt? Hard to do without clarity on Kuminga’s fit and role."
It is hard to tell whether or not the Kings will truly regret not making a stronger offer for Kuminga that the Warriors would have accepted, and time will tell if the Warriors regret not giving him up for Malik Monk and a protected first-round pick when they had the chance.