NBA Coaches and Scouts Downplay Value of DeMar DeRozan With Kings
The Sacramento Kings went straight to the point this offseason and acquired six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan in a clear talent upgrade at the wing.
DeRozan, who is set to turn 35 later this week, landed with the Kings in a sign-and-trade deal that sent away Harrison Barnes. The newest King signed a three-year contract worth up to $74 million that will keep him in Sacramento until 2027.
Despite being one of the best scorers in the league, an offseason poll taken by scouts and coaches across the NBA rated the acquisition of DeRozan as "one of the worst moves this offseason". The poll contradicts itself, though, as it also grades the Chicago Bulls' loss of DeRozan as an equally bad move.
The results revealed on ESPN's "NBA Today" display the amount of bias against Sacramento in the national media, a theme that's been recurring for years. Analysts on the show struggled to find reasoning behind the choice, but decided it boiled down to a high paying contract and a loss of Barnes.
In reality, DeRozan's contract is only valued at $7 million more annually with much better statistics behind the salary. Here's a statistical comparison of DeRozan's and Barnes' numbers last season:
DeRozan 2023-24 Stats
Barnes 2023-24 Stats
Points per game
24.0
12.2
Assists per game
5.3
1.2
Rebounds per game
4.3
3.0
FG%
48%
47.4%
Steals per game
1.1
0.7
Blocks per game
0.6
0.1
Based on the stats, it's clear who brings more value to a team. Downplaying DeRozan's potential on a talented team is a strategy that might not pan out for the coaches and scouts across the Association.
Obviously, waiting until the season starts is the best way to get a clear vision of how DeRozan will mesh with his new teammates. Deciding that it's one of the worst moves of the offseason only adds more fuel to the fire in Sacramento as the team pushes for a top spot in a contested Western Conference.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!