NBA Executive Blasts Kings Star DeMar DeRozan
The Sacramento Kings are 10-13 and 12th in the Western Conference, sitting two games outside eligibility for the NBA's play-in tournament. A hectic offseason hasn't panned out as Kings fans would've liked with six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan joining the starting lineup in July.
DeRozan, a 16-year veteran, has never won an NBA championship. Since being drafted 9th overall in 2009 to the Toronto Raptors, DeRozan has bounced around the league looking for an opportunity to win a ring. This summer, DeRozan decided that Sacramento offered him the best chance as the curtains close on his lengthy career.
In the 18 games that DeRozan has been active, he's averaged 22.7 points on 49.7% shooting along with 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He's one of the best fourth-quarter closers in the game, but does that make him the right player for the Kings? One NBA executive doesn't think so.
An anonymous executive told ESPN that DeRozan's playstyle doesn't help teams win games.
DeRozan is a highly skilled player who is great to have in the locker room and a guy who you want to give the ball to at the end of a game. But his play hasn't driven winning, and it's something that unfortunately has been the case throughout his career and it's part of why he's changed teams a bunch.- NBA Executive on DeRozan
As a veteran presence, DeRozan can help guys grow and become better players. Despite his experience, though, this executive thinks that DeRozan doesn't change teams for the better. DeRozan has been a part of eight teams that have finished with a losing record and he has not won a playoff series since 2018.
Sacramento already knows what it's like to lose. DeRozan was brought in to help fix that issue but the team is off to an underwhelming start. If the playoffs are the goal, the Kings will need to hit a few winning streaks to dig themselves out of a deep hole.
Over the next three games, Sacramento will face off against two bottom feeders in the West. It'd be the perfect opportunity to turn things around and show that DeRozan is more than capable of winning.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!