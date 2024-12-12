NBA Executive Maps Out LeBron James' Trade to the Sacramento Kings
As the NBA trade season approaches, the rumor mill is as busy as ever. With superstar names like Jimmy Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and even LeBron James being thrown around in trade rumors, anything could happen ahead of February's deadline.
The Sacramento Kings have been a team to monitor as they look to make a move after starting the season 12-13. Acquiring six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan in the offseason was a step in the right direction, but there are still moves to be made to ascend into title contention.
The Kings have limited assets and money to throw at a star player, but what if they find a way? An anonymous NBA executive labeled Sacramento as a potential trade destination for none other than Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, per Heavy Sports' Steve Bulpett.
“The one place that I don’t hear a lot of talk about with LeBron is Sacramento,” the anonymous NBA executive said. “He could change them, and they might have the kind assets to make a trade work. They have a lot of young talent, and because they’re a small market, they haven’t spent like drunken sailors. They have some draft picks and young talent. If they could get to the salary, LeBron would take [De’Aaron] Fox and [Domantas] Sabonis and elevate the hell out of them — particularly Fox. With that threesome, those guys could be a force.”
Now, whenever there is news coming from an "anonymous NBA executive," fans must tread lightly. Regardless, this hypothetical is just insane to think about.
James, 39, is averaging 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game this season and would obviously be a franchise-altering addition in Sacramento. Putting him next to All-Stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis would be fascinating, regardless of their weakened supporting cast after giving up a haul to get him.
The only true reason why a James to Sacramento move would even be considered is to reunite the superstar with his former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach, Mike Brown. James and Brown were together in Cleveland for five seasons, winning 62 percent of their games and making an NBA Finals appearance.
This hypothetical that the executive maps out is very far from reality, but Sacramento even being mentioned alongside a potential LeBron James destination is very surprising.
