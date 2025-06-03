NBA Expert Names Kings' Most 'Untouchable' Player in Trade Talks
Coming off an underwhelming, playoff-less 2024-25 campaign, the Sacramento Kings are expected to shake things up this offseason, but nobody knows to what extent. However, they are not expected to initiate any type of rebuild.
Last month, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Kings "do not plan to initiate an offseason teardown" with new general manager Scott Perry leading the front office, but that does not rule out some major changes.
The Kings have a few valuable trade assets, if they do want to explore that route, but guys like Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan would all be polarizing on the trade market.
In fact, none of their three stars would really be considered untouchable in trade talks. Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes labeled Keegan Murray as Sacramento's "most untouchable" player in trade talks this offseason.
"The front office that drafted Keegan Murray in 2022 is no longer in power, so there's no telling what might happen to the three-year vet this summer," Hughes wrote. "That said, if the 24-year-old follows De'Aaron Fox (and perhaps Domantas Sabonis) out the door, it'll be a sign that the Sacramento Kings are well and truly starting over."
Murray, 24, averaged 12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game this season, but shot just 34.3% from beyond the arc. While Murray did not take the offensive leap that many expected, he became a high-level defender that Sacramento can rely on.
Realistically, the Kings do not have any "untouchable" players on their roster, but their young defensive specialists, Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis, would be the least likely to be traded.
"The Iowa product is the closest thing to a young building block as Sacramento has, and he could sign a rookie-scale extension this offseason," Hughes continued. "On a roster full of players who generally fall into two categories—players no one wants and players who want out—Murray stands out and should be expected to stick around."
The Kings are expected to have a busy offseason, but if Murray were traded, things would be much crazier than anticipated.