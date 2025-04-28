New Report Reveals Sacramento Kings' Offseason Plans
The Sacramento Kings finished the regular season with a 40-42 record, good for ninth place in the Western Conference. The Kings were subsequently blown out at home in the play-in game by the Dallas Mavericks and once again missed the playoffs. At different points in the season, the team also fired their head coach, traded their star point guard, and fired their general manager.
Despite all of this, league sources indicate that the Kings “do not plan to initiate an offseason teardown”, according to a report from Marc Stein. Stein continues, saying that “there is little expectation that Sacramento plans to take any further steps away from the playoff chase in the West.”
Anyone who enjoyed watching the Kings this season will be pleased to hear this indication of what direction new General Manager Scott Perry and his team will take in shaping the team for next season. For the rest of us, this is not exactly the best thing we’ve heard since the season ended.
On one hand, the Kings’ offense this past season was often good and sometimes great. The team finished 10th in points scored per game and ranked 7th in the league in Offensive Rating for the season. On the other hand, the rest of the Kings’ season stats highlight key issues that are well-known to all by this point: they didn’t play with enough pace, the overall defense was inconsistent at best, and the three-point defense was abysmal.
Perry has previously acknowledged some of the holes that need to be filled on the current roster and areas in which the team needs to improve in the offseason. At the top of the list, seemingly, is a true point guard. Along with shoring up the backcourt, Perry has also pointed to adding length and athleticism, particularly on the wing and in the frontcourt, as a priority.
What kind of freedom will Perry have to make necessary moves? There is doubt around the league as to whether previous GM Monte McNair had the autonomy to build the team as he saw fit, particularly this past season. Early indications are that owner Vivek Ranadive will allow Perry to do just that, according to James Ham in his appearance on the D-Lo & KC radio show last week.
It would appear that steps will be taken to address these shortcomings while retaining at least the bulk of the current roster, if the reports about a “teardown” not being in the works are true. Some roster moves will be made, of course, as no one expects the incoming front office to simply “run it back” with the current team while adding a player or two. It is highly likely that there are players currently on the roster who will not play for the Kings next season.
Exactly who those players are and what impact the moves can have is the million-dollar question at the moment. The Kings do have impending free agents and players entering the last year of their contracts, and whether the team decides to re-sign or extend any of them will have a significant impact on the team’s ability to make other moves. The Kings are also unlikely to have a first-round draft pick in this year’s draft.
So what can be made of the report? Most fans probably did not expect a teardown or full-blown rebuild anyway, despite many impassioned calls for an Oklahoma City-style movement to stockpile draft picks and young players.
The most likely outcome is that we get something in between a teardown and the status quo; Perry and his team will no doubt look to move a big name (and contract) or two in an effort to improve the team while remaining in the mix for a play-in or playoff spot.
It remains to be seen what kind of market there is around the league for players like DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Domantas Sabonis. If the Kings are ultimately unable to trade any of these players, it is very difficult to envision the team having a different look or achieving greater success next season.